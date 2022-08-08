ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Sewer Rehabilitation Project in Perrysburg complete

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about the Perrysburg sewer project that aired on Jan. 17, 2022. Northwestern Water and Sewage announced on Tuesday that the Perrysburg Sewer Rehabilitation project is now complete. Originally slated to begin in October 2021, the construction project...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Chance to win year supply of gas with blood or platelet donation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the American Red Cross, about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% does. All who come to donate between August first through 31, will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo could soon have a new city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week

There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Gas leak pesters Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in one Toledo neighborhood say they are sick of the gas smell on their street. According to residents, the stench has been lingering for months and has become a real nuisance, making it hard to enjoy their homes. While the issue isn’t visible on Chestnut...
TOLEDO, OH
Paul Toth
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Salvation Army sees record number of families in need of school supplies

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at the Salvation Army are helping Lucas County families get connected to school supplies amid an increased need. Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until noon, any Lucas County family can visit the Salvation Army's downtown location at 620 N. Erie St. to pick up a backpack filled with school supplies. Those planning to pick up supplies will need a photo ID, your child's birth certificate and any document that shows the last four digits of your social security number.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
toledo.com

A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio

Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
TOLEDO, OH
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
sent-trib.com

Otsego invests in propane tank

TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools is going to spend money to save money on propane. At the school board meeting on July 27, Treasurer Steve Carroll asked for approval to enter into a contract with ADR to purchase a new propane tank. Carroll said the new, bigger tank is...
TONTOGANY, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet

Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
TOLEDO, OH
