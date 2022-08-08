ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Ex-Oklahoma football star defends Cale Gundy after resignation: No 'racist bone in his body'

Joe Mixon, current Cincinnati Bengals star running back and former Oklahoma standout, defended Sooners assistant Cale Gundy after the football coach resigned. Gundy, who had been on the Oklahoma coaching staff since 1999, resigned because of his use of a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session. His abrupt decision came Sunday night with the season less than a month away. The word Gundy used was not made clear, but the former coach assured he should have never said it.
NORMAN, OK
FanBuzz

These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022

The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports

Oklahoma’s Cale Gundy resigns after using offensive language

A day after Oklahoma assistant head coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post,...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Athlon: Anonymous Pac-12 coaches speak on USC football going into 2022 season

Anonymity in college football is sometimes the best way to get the real answers. Athlon Sports released the quotes for the Pac-12 earlier this week where conference coaches spoke on each program anonymously. Naturally, the tone for the Trojans was much different than years past with new head coach Lincoln Riley now in charge of the program.
247Sports

USC football lands among Top 20 in preseason Coaches Poll

The first official preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches' poll was released on Monday, the Trojans debuting for the upcoming 2022 season at No. 15. USC was one of three Pac-12 teams along with Utah (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 12); UCLA and Oregon State also received votes. The Trojans were ranked behind Michigan State and ahead of Pittsburgh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX Sports

Big 12 Preview: Can Oklahoma regain top spot in balanced league?

Clemson is who Oklahoma should have been for the past decade. While the Sooners have merely shown CFP promise, Dabo Swinney's Tigers have actually beaten the best teams the SEC has to offer and won national championships. Adding insult to injury, Clemson managed to win two national titles with a...
NORMAN, OK

