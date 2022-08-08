Read full article on original website
Ex-Oklahoma football star defends Cale Gundy after resignation: No 'racist bone in his body'
Joe Mixon, current Cincinnati Bengals star running back and former Oklahoma standout, defended Sooners assistant Cale Gundy after the football coach resigned. Gundy, who had been on the Oklahoma coaching staff since 1999, resigned because of his use of a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session. His abrupt decision came Sunday night with the season less than a month away. The word Gundy used was not made clear, but the former coach assured he should have never said it.
Oklahoma’s Cale Gundy resigns after using offensive language
A day after Oklahoma assistant head coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post,...
Oklahoma football: Former Sooners Joe Mixon, Dede Westbrook speak out on Cale Gundy resignation
Former Oklahoma football stars Joe Mixon, Dede Westbrook show their support of Cale Gundy. With longtime former Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy resigning in disgrace late Sunday night, many former Sooners stars, including Joe Mixon and Dede Westbrook, showed their support of him over social media. Given that Gundy had...
Oklahoma’s Gundy out after saying ‘racially charged’ word
A day after Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said Monday that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social...
Sooners Assistant Cale Gundy Resigns Over ‘Shameful’ Word
Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned Sunday night after reading aloud a “shameful and hurtful” word off the screen of a player’s iPad. Gundy, 50, has been an assistant coach at his alma mater since 1999, making him the longest-tenured football coach in the Big 12, according to ESPN.
