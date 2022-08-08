Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
iPhone 14 could be the first step in Apple’s plan to fracture the iPhone line
From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be very different phones to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with more changes than we usually see on Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 line, Apple might significantly differentiate between the Pro and the Pro Max as well.
iPhone 13 reigns while smartphone market falls; iPhone 14 to sell even better
The global smartphone market is still suffering, but it doesn’t seem to impact Apple as the iPhone 13 continues to sell well. If that isn’t enough, Wall Street analysts believe the iPhone 14 will do even better at launch. 9to5Mac has been reporting how well Apple has sold...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
9to5Mac
Strong Foxconn earnings helped by iPhone 13, but still working on reducing reliance on Apple
Foxconn earnings comfortably beat expectations during the second quarter of the year, coming in at NT$33.3B ($1.1B) against consensus projections of NT$30.8 ($1.02B). Strong demand for the iPhone 13 made a direct contribution to the company’s income, of course, but it also indirectly helped with assembly of products for Sony and Dell …
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
TechRadar
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now
Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is basically an Apple Watch Series X
Here’s a terribly possible idea that definitely won’t happen: Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series X. Ah yes, Apple’s beloved Roman number 10, back for another round of being called “ecks” as in the letter X. There’s an argument to be made for using Apple Watch Series X for the higher-end Series 8 this year.
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple 24-inch M1 iMac $149 off, Apple Watch Series 7 from $279, Satechi sale, more
All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a $149 discount on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac. That’s alongside a 20% off Satechi back to school sale and up to $230 off Apple Watch Series 7. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Small businesses push back on Apple’s privacy changes around advertising
With iOS 14.5, Apple introduced its App Tracking Transparency to help users choose whether they wanted to be tracked or not by apps and advertisers. Ever since then, the company is making tons of privacy changes to ensure users have better control of their data. With that, Facebook and other...
9to5Mac
HBO Max and Discovery+ to merge next year, will feature ad-based subscription
In 2023, US users will have HBO Max and Discovery+ as one streaming service. The announcement was known for a few months, but during Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 earnings call, the company revealed a few more things. Variety reports the announcement with the timeline of this merge. According to JB...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected by current geopolitical tensions, Kuo says
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain will likely be able to escape the worst of current geopolitical tensions, according to TF Securities analystMing-Chi Kuo.
Apple Insider
Apple's AR headset could use LG Display's new super-high resolution screens
Apple's AR or VR headset could use OLED screens incorporating new technology to provide the highest resolution possible for users. VR and AR headsets, such as Apple's long-rumored hardware, need to use small but high resolution displays that can show an image to the user. While current systems rely on more typical display technologies to accomplish the feat, Samsung Display and LG Display are keen to dominate the component market for future headsets.
itechpost.com
Apple AR/VR Headset's Price Has Been Leaked — How Expensive Can It Be?
The pricing of Apple's wearable AR/VR has been disclosed by a source, and it is as expensive as was anticipated. A Source has Disclosed Apple's AR/VR Wearable's Pricing. The AR/VR headset from Apple has been in development for a very long time. Even though there hasn't been an official announcement, leaks continue to surface.
9to5Mac
Spotify redesigns its home screen with sections for music and podcasts
Spotify on Tuesday announced a new design for the home screen of its mobile app. According to the company, the new home screen aims to help users discover new content they might like, as well as introducing different sections for music and podcasts. Spotify’s app gets a new home screen...
Apple Insider
How Apple could approach a folding iPhone
Despite Apple choosing to thus far not compete in the folding smartphone market, other manufacturers see it as the future. LG showed off its initial foldable display tech back in 2016 with some of the early models making it to market by 2019. Since then, many other foldable smartphones have...
Why Munster Thinks Apple's MR Headset Won't Ship Until 2024
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL mixed reality headset has generated a lot of excitement among its loyal user base, especially given that the company hasn’t had a major new product since the launch of the iPhone in 2007. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note shared on WeChat...
itechpost.com
Apple AirPods USB-C Charging Case to Release in 2023, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple AirPods USB-C charging case is likely to debut next year or in 2023, according to the reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Kuo notes that the upcoming AirPods Pro 2, which might launch this 2022, might still go with the Lightning port for its charging case. Apple AirPods USB-C Charging...
9to5Mac
iPad display list: Size, resolution, ppi, and brightness for every model
Ever wonder what display Apple has put in its iPads over the years or the specs your current iPad display has? Read on for the complete iPad display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that are found on the screen of every iPad model.
Apple and Kim Kardashian collaborate on unique Beats Fit Pro line
Beats is expanding the lineup of its popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds with color options. This time, Apple-owned Beats teamed up with Kim Kardashian to design three “neutral” colors for the Beats Fit Pro, as well as a new marketing campaign. Beats describes the new color options as...
