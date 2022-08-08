ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

9to5Mac

iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model

The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Products#Mixed Reality#Ar
Apple Insider

Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now

Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is basically an Apple Watch Series X

Here’s a terribly possible idea that definitely won’t happen: Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series X. Ah yes, Apple’s beloved Roman number 10, back for another round of being called “ecks” as in the letter X. There’s an argument to be made for using Apple Watch Series X for the higher-end Series 8 this year.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected by current geopolitical tensions, Kuo says

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain will likely be able to escape the worst of current geopolitical tensions, according to TF Securities analystMing-Chi Kuo.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's AR headset could use LG Display's new super-high resolution screens

Apple's AR or VR headset could use OLED screens incorporating new technology to provide the highest resolution possible for users. VR and AR headsets, such as Apple's long-rumored hardware, need to use small but high resolution displays that can show an image to the user. While current systems rely on more typical display technologies to accomplish the feat, Samsung Display and LG Display are keen to dominate the component market for future headsets.
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

Apple AR/VR Headset's Price Has Been Leaked — How Expensive Can It Be?

The pricing of Apple's wearable AR/VR has been disclosed by a source, and it is as expensive as was anticipated. A Source has Disclosed Apple's AR/VR Wearable's Pricing. The AR/VR headset from Apple has been in development for a very long time. Even though there hasn't been an official announcement, leaks continue to surface.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Spotify redesigns its home screen with sections for music and podcasts

Spotify on Tuesday announced a new design for the home screen of its mobile app. According to the company, the new home screen aims to help users discover new content they might like, as well as introducing different sections for music and podcasts. Spotify’s app gets a new home screen...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How Apple could approach a folding iPhone

Despite Apple choosing to thus far not compete in the folding smartphone market, other manufacturers see it as the future. LG showed off its initial foldable display tech back in 2016 with some of the early models making it to market by 2019. Since then, many other foldable smartphones have...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Apple AirPods USB-C Charging Case to Release in 2023, Says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple AirPods USB-C charging case is likely to debut next year or in 2023, according to the reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Kuo notes that the upcoming AirPods Pro 2, which might launch this 2022, might still go with the Lightning port for its charging case. Apple AirPods USB-C Charging...
ELECTRONICS

