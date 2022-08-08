ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

WSU looking for veterans to study benefits of cannabis for PTSD

By Brett Kast
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6vEJ_0h8bY0lj00

On any given Friday night, you find a variety of people inside Greenhouse Dispensary in Walled Lake including veterans like Terry Marshall.

“1964, Vietnam," Marshall said when asked about his service in the Navy. "Wasn’t a fun time, but it was a time.”

Marshall is a loyal customer and employee who now uses cannabis for medical reasons.

"In my later years now, I use it more to cope with things," Marshall said as he pointed to his shoulder. "Especially a little bit of pain I acquired over the years.”

Army veteran Todd Hopper does the same.

“I don't eat these every day," Hopper said of the THC gummies he often eats. "I know when I need them. I know when I'm going to be restless.”

Besides just physical pain, veterans sometimes use cannabis to treat post traumatic stress disorder. The Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t recommend this, saying current research doesn’t support it.

“Public opinion has really outpaced science in terms of cannabinoid therapeutics,” said Dr. Leslie Lundahl, an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Neurosciences at the Wayne State University School of Medicine. "There are animal data that suggest it might be helpful, there are anecdotal reports that it might be helpful for pain or for PTSD or mood or anxiety, but we don't really have any hard scientific data to really support that.”

That's why Lundahl and her team at Wayne State University are launching a new study to find out whether CBD and THC can help with PTSD.

“Specifically, we’re looking at PTSD symptoms severity and then frequency and severity of suicidal thoughts and behavior," Lundahl said.

The study will also test cognitive function and monitor vitals while also testing blood urine and saliva samples. When studying regular users, they're hoping to find lower levels of THC that can produce effective results.

“That's important because we know as you go higher in the concentration and level of THC, there are greater risks to using it," Lundahl said. "Especially if you are using it chronically.”

They’ll use different doses with different studies, working to enlist the help of 350 veterans. One of the studies is using Michigan cannabis from Redbud Roots.

“To me, the biggest thing is the ability to be able to talk about cannabis and veterans in the same sentence,” Redbud Roots COO and co-founder Alex Leonowicz said. "Five years ago, you couldn't even talk about it or mention if you use it, but now fast forward, you have some of the largest institutions in the state of Michigan studying its impact on mental health.”

Lundahl says it’s unclear what conclusion the study might reach, but veterans who do use cannabis expect positive results.

“I think it would help a lot of it," Marshall said of PTSD symptoms among veterans. "They just got to do a little more research, and that’s what this is about.”

“We're going to follow the data," Lundahl said. "I think there's probably going to be some benefit to these cannabinoids, but we don't know for sure.”

The grant money came from tax revenue from marijauna sales in Michigan. The University of Michigan was also awarded more than $7 million to fund similar research.

If you or a loved one are interested in joining the study, visit warriorcare.net .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals

The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding

Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Walled Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Walled Lake, MI
Government
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Wsu#Medical Marijuana#Mental Health#Greenhouse Dispensary#Navy#Thc#Wayne State University
Kalamazoo Gazette

Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bankole: Detroit's Black leadership gave up Thanedar seat

Absent of real Black leadership, Detroiters got bamboozled by state Rep. Shri Thanedar’s $5 million campaign war chest. His predictable win in Tuesday’s primary in the 13th Congressional District has caused a lot of heartburn in the Black establishment class, which is playing the blame game for how a move that effectively denies Detroit Black representation in Congress could have occurred.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy