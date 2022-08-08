Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger’s House is For Sale and is Ridiculous, Reactions
If you’re searching for a house with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, pool, and three bedrooms, then search no more as Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger is selling his home in Arizona for a low rate of $4 million dollars. The two time All-Star knows how...
Dodgers News: A Small Update in the Trevor Bauer Suspension Appeal
As the Dodgers’ season marches along, the team sits firmly atop the division, the league, and of all of baseball as the most winnest team with 74 wins. And the team has done that without the services of right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer. The embattled hurler has been away from...
Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter
Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
NBC Sports
Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. and teammates trolled Mets fans during weekend series
While the Braves lost their weekend series against the Mets, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario had some fun at the expense of New York baseball fans. You have to hand it to Acuña and Co., they’re enjoying their one time around the sun as World Series champions. Whether that time period lasts longer will be dependent on how they finish the season.
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcasts
BOSTON -- A familiar voice will no longer be heard on a regular basis in New England, as Dennis Eckersley has decided to retire from his role as color analyst on Red Sox television broadcasts.The Boston Globe's Chad Finn reported the news on Monday, noting that the 67-year-old Eckersley will be moving to California to "spend as much time as possible with his twin grandchildren.""There are times in your life when you realize you've got to get on with it," Eckersley told Finn. "Having grandkids in the Bay Area and visiting them in the offseason, that pushed me along. I...
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Pitching Coach Suffered Injury During A Mound Visit
In the pantheon of weird baseball injuries, this one is certainly up there. Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder hurt himself trying to visit the mound during last night's 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Snyder was unable to make it out to speak with pitcher Shane McClanahan, leaving...
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call
A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday. After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score. However, Baldelli...
NBC Sports
Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial
Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Comments / 1