Los Angeles, CA

Fox News

Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter

Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
NBC Sports

Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
BOSTON, MA
Frankie Montas
Juan Soto
CBS Boston

Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcasts

BOSTON -- A familiar voice will no longer be heard on a regular basis in New England, as Dennis Eckersley has decided to retire from his role as color analyst on Red Sox television broadcasts.The Boston Globe's Chad Finn reported the news on Monday, noting that the 67-year-old Eckersley will be moving to California to "spend as much time as possible with his twin grandchildren.""There are times in your life when you realize you've got to get on with it," Eckersley told Finn. "Having grandkids in the Bay Area and visiting them in the offseason, that pushed me along. I...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
NBC Sports

Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial

Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA

