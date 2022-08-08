Ben Simmons has been heavily criticized over the last couple of seasons due to his lack of care when it comes to playing the game of basketball. There have been numerous times in which Simmons has shown himself to be careless, and the last two postseasons are examples of this. From playing poorly with the Sixers to giving up on the Nets, Simmons has not instilled much confidence in his teammates.

