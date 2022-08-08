Braves option SP Ian Anderson to Triple-A amid struggles

Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Truist Park. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson has struggled this season after a breakout 2021 campaign.

The 24-year-old is 9-6 with a 5.11 ERA in 21 starts for Atlanta. The right-hander failed to make it past the sixth inning in seven of his last eight starts allowing 26 earned runs over that stretch. In his most recent start, Anderson gave up four earned runs off seven hits through 4.2 innings of work against the New York Mets.

The Braves hope the extra time in the minors will allow Anderson to work out the kinks before returning to the big club for the postseason.

"We need to get him right," Snitker told reporters Sunday. "He's a big part of what we've got going on. Hopefully he can step back and reassess things and get himself going."

Anderson took the demotion in stride, calling it "one of those business things." He told reporters he plans to "be on the attack" during his Triple-A stint and hopes to be back with the big club sooner rather than later.