Waterloo, IL

Washington Missourian

Fire destroys Union garage

No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
UNION, MO
advantagenews.com

Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
ALTON, IL
KMZU

Fisherman recovered from lake identified

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Police: Man died in Evansville shooting

Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
EVANSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Belleville Police & Fire Committee met July 11

Here is the agenda provided by the committee:Call to Order Roll Call of Aldermen Minutes from Previous Regular Meeting - June 13, 2022 Public Participation Staff Reports: Police Department / Chief Eiskant 1. Intergovernmental... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 04:21. 03:10. 03:10. 01:43. 01:43. 01:43. 01:43.
BELLEVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents

A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
NORMANDY, MO
spotonillinois.com

Brighton man charged with DUI on all-terrain vehicle

A Brighton man is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence after being accused of driving a utility task vehicle/all-terrain vehicle on Eagleton Park Road in June. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 22:54. 22:54. 22:43. 22:19. 21:25. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It's great to see that...
BRIGHTON, IL
mymoinfo.com

Imperial woman injured in three-car accident

An Imperial woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 141 at Route 21 Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kenworth tractor-trailer truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Sickinger of High Ridge failed to stop at a steady red light and was struck by a 2016 Subaru Forrester driven by 73-year-old Nancy Hake of Imperial who was making a left turn onto Highway 141 from Route 21. Hake’s vehicle was then pushed into a 2018 Ford Mustang driven by 68-year-old Kim Tidrow of Barnhart. Hake was the only person injured in the accident and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little after 10 o’clock Monday morning.
IMPERIAL, MO
KMOV

Final report release into 2017 deadly boiler explosion in Soulard

SOULARD, Mo. (KMOV) - Three years later, the Chemical Safety Board (CSB) released its final report after a massive boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell Boulevard, leaving four dead in Soulard. On April 3, 2017, a large industrial boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Ramp closure at 170 SB

ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
WTHI

Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...

