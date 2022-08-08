An Imperial woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 141 at Route 21 Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kenworth tractor-trailer truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Sickinger of High Ridge failed to stop at a steady red light and was struck by a 2016 Subaru Forrester driven by 73-year-old Nancy Hake of Imperial who was making a left turn onto Highway 141 from Route 21. Hake’s vehicle was then pushed into a 2018 Ford Mustang driven by 68-year-old Kim Tidrow of Barnhart. Hake was the only person injured in the accident and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little after 10 o’clock Monday morning.

IMPERIAL, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO