Related
Washington Missourian
Fire destroys Union garage
No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
1 person dead in Waterloo house fire
The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Monroe County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal house fire in Waterloo.
advantagenews.com
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
KMZU
Fisherman recovered from lake identified
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighters find body while battling blaze in Monroe County
WATERLOO, Ill. — Firefighters found the body of a person while putting out a fire in Waterloo, Illinois, on Sunday, the Monroe County Coroner wrote in a statement. The firefighters were responding to a fire that spread throughout a home in the 100 block of Quail Run Drive, the statement said.
Crash on Interstate 170 involved person of interest in Normandy homicide, Major Case Squad says
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Interstate 170 near the Ladue exit was related to a homicide investigation out of Normandy, a Major Case Squad spokesman said. The crash happened at around 2 p.m. and resulted in a white BMW flipping and coming to a stop in the grass along the right side of the westbound lanes.
timesnewspapers.com
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
The body of a man who was inside a vehicle pulled from Deer Creek on Friday, Aug. 5, has been identified as Randal "Randy" Howland, 62, of Webster Groves. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition. Matt Nighbor,...
KFVS12
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcycle and deer collide in fatal Wentzville crash
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville.
spotonillinois.com
City of Belleville Police & Fire Committee met July 11
City of Belleville Police & Fire Committee met July 11

Here is the agenda provided by the committee:Call to Order Roll Call of Aldermen Minutes from Previous Regular Meeting - June 13, 2022 Public Participation Staff Reports: Police Department / Chief Eiskant 1. Intergovernmental...
mymoinfo.com
Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
$10K offered for information about missing woman last seen in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The family of a missing St. Louis-area woman held a news conference Monday. Beverly J. Logan, 32, was last seen in January. Her family filed a missing person report on Feb. 13, 2022. Family members asked the public for help and put up a $10,000 reward...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
spotonillinois.com
Brighton man charged with DUI on all-terrain vehicle
A Brighton man is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence after being accused of driving a utility task vehicle/all-terrain vehicle on Eagleton Park Road in June.
mymoinfo.com
Imperial woman injured in three-car accident
An Imperial woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 141 at Route 21 Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kenworth tractor-trailer truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Sickinger of High Ridge failed to stop at a steady red light and was struck by a 2016 Subaru Forrester driven by 73-year-old Nancy Hake of Imperial who was making a left turn onto Highway 141 from Route 21. Hake’s vehicle was then pushed into a 2018 Ford Mustang driven by 68-year-old Kim Tidrow of Barnhart. Hake was the only person injured in the accident and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little after 10 o’clock Monday morning.
KMOV
Final report release into 2017 deadly boiler explosion in Soulard
SOULARD, Mo. (KMOV) - Three years later, the Chemical Safety Board (CSB) released its final report after a massive boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell Boulevard, leaving four dead in Soulard. On April 3, 2017, a large industrial boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell...
KMOV
Man killed in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
FOX2now.com
Ramp closure at 170 SB
ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
WTHI
Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
KMOV
Suspected thief bites officer while trying to jump out of squad car in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after biting two officers following a robbery in Jennings Saturday. Lakia Fisher, 27, was charged with an assault on a law enforcement officer, stealing, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody. Police were dispatched to a Walgreens in the 9200...
