ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Community groups team up to send kids back to school with supplies

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDpTs_0h8bWmMA00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Back-to-school supply giveaways are everywhere. But a handful of organizations from Champaign-Urbana want to reach more families, so they teamed up.

“Because we all know somebody. That’s what makes it better, that’s what makes it different, and that’s what makes it an opportunity to be a bigger impact to the community,” organizer Darrin Smith said.

It’s their third year working together, and Darrin Smith has helped organize the event from the beginning. He said it’s about giving kids confidence and a good start to the school year.

“If they have self esteem about the things that they have, and being like ‘look what I have,’ that goes a long way,” he said.

Over 20 groups helped out, and they say it’s been a great symbol of community collaboration. Smith said when strangers noticed them buying all the supplies, they wanted to get involved too.

“We had people approach us in the parking lots saying ‘hey, it looks like you’re doing a school supply giveaway. And they donate money right there on the spot.”

He said every donation helps, especially this year. Inflation has raised the cost of necessary items and put more stress on both parents and volunteers.

“We know the struggles that families are having,” he said.

Many are looking for ways to save, and some have already taken advantage of a statewide tax holiday that gives shoppers a discount on certain school-related items.

“We just went to Target and spent a hundred and some odd dollars between notebooks, a big binder… it’s nice to save a little bit somewhere,” parent Mary Thweatt said.

The groups wanted to help in more ways than one. They added a resource fair to connect families with after school programs and support kids throughout the year.

“To keep them off the streets and make sure that they have somewhere to go,” Smith said.

They handed out over 800 bags of supplies. Smith said they’re already meeting to plan how to make next year even bigger and better.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Hope Lives Youth Ranch helping kids take the reins

Hope Lives Youth Ranch‘s mission is to use equine-assisted mentoring to help youth recover from trauma, build resilience, and find purpose in a Christ-centered environment of love and encouragement. At Hope Lives Youth Ranch, our goal is to put a smile on every face that comes through the barn...
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Decatur Rotary Club hosting back to school drive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Rotary Club will be hosting a back to school drive later this week and is inviting the community to help chip in. The Rotary club is partnering with William Harris Learning Academy to host the drive at the school on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A list of […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

The iRead iCount Program looking for volunteers

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is a member focused business association that facilitates business growth and improves the quality of life. Utilizing all available data to align the Chamber initiatives and resources to our members’ needs. Through combined efforts, leverage the strength and common agenda we share with...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana Free Library to host Jedi Training Camp

The Urbana Free Library is holding a Jedi Training Camp where kids can dress up as their favorite Star Wars character and practice their Jedi skills. We’ll have an obstacle course, practice Jedi levitation with a ping pong ball, make a craft, and more!. Here’s a link to the...
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Urbana, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Urbana, IL
Society
Champaign, IL
Society
Urbana, IL
Education
Champaign, IL
Education
WCIA

CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work!

2022 CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work! Campaign. The Neighborhood Services and Equity & Engagement Departments will partner to host a series of community events to support neighborhood organizing efforts and address gun violence and public safety concerns; our theme is “CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work!”.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mt. Zion kid to know

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – Drew Petitt is about to be a senior in high school. Ever since he can remember, he’s been volunteering “Right now, I’m currently involved in my schools SADD, Medics, Young Leaders in Action, I’m involved in Student Council and key club, and I also currently am a barista at Starbucks,” […]
MOUNT ZION, IL
WCIA

Parent coach offers free ‘peaceful parenting’ workshop

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – You may have heard of life coaches and fitness coaches, but what about parent coaches? One man says they can be just as useful, even necessary. Brandon Miller is a certified parent coach and CEO of Confluence Parenting. He wants to be an affordable resource in Champaign-Urbana. That’s why he’s offering […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Free back-to-school clothes for Hoopeston families

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Families in Hoopeston have the opportunity to get clothing for their children. Hoopeston Area School District officials said the Clothing Caravan from Fair Hope Children’s Ministry will be set up on August 24. They will be at the Girl Scout Building in McFerren Park from 3 – 7 p.m. There will […]
HOOPESTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Volunteers#Charity
WCIA

A look at Thomas Paine Elementary

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews discovered some treasures while working at an Urbana school. In a Facebook post, Urbana School District officials said lunch cards, bathroom passes and a photograph were found in Thomas Paine Elementary. They were found behind a mirror. The lunch cards were from 1964. Now, the district is looking to […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office hosts Back-to-School Barbecue

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office held its Back-to-School Barbecue over the weekend. Free food and entertainment were provided, but the main purpose of the event was to hand out school supplies to children. The sheriff and deputies collected donations from the community ahead of the event. That included items like colored […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

As School Returns: Substitute Teachers and Other Personnel Very Much Needed

Danville District 118 students return to class this Friday, and loads of other schools around Vermilion County are getting ready to start as well. So where are we when it comes to “supply of adequate teachers and substitutes?” Vermilion County Regional Superintendent of Schools Aaron Hird recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection. He said schools needing teachers continue to fight the “shortage of workers” that everyone else is fighting these days. That goes for teachers, and everything else.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WCIA

Support TJ’s trip to Mayo

A very special component of Victory Fest is Crowning Conquerors when we celebrate local folks who have experienced some of life’s greatest challenges yet continue to serve others in love and with joy. The Champaign County Community is encouraged to come out and support baby TJ and his family...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Our Town: Taking students to the next level

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s an area where you can host sports events and concerts. The field house has a full track, four basketball courts and more. And right next to it is the professional-level auditorium. Both things that bring Mt. Zion high school up a notch.
MOUNT ZION, IL
WCIA

YMCAs announce return of annual 9/11 stair climb

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of YMCAs in central Illinois announced on Tuesday that they will once again host an annual tradition that honors the people who died on September 11, 2001. That tradition is the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. People who take part in this tradition climb the equivalent of 110 flights of […]
TOLONO, IL
WCIA

Decatur Board of Education president retiring

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education announced on Tuesday that its president is stepping down from the role and retiring later this month. Dan Oakes was first elected to the Board in 1991 and has served continuously since 1998. During that time, Oakes played an instrumental role in many collective […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District: Climate Action Week

Learn more about the environment and how even the little things can help you ‘go green.’ Savannah Donovan is the Environmental Program Manager joins us with details about Climate Action Week, beginning August 22 at Anita Purves (purr-VISS) Nature Center. Find out more at: https://www.urbanaparks.org/about-us/green-initiatives/. Or all: (217)...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Public School board discusses fate of Woodrow Wilson Junior High

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Students haven’t walked the halls of Woodrow Wilson Junior High School since 1979. The Decatur Public School District is now debating whether to use the property for a new project, but that could mean tearing it down. Decatur school leaders say they need a new Dennis Lab school building to make […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Autumn Leaves: Offering award-winning, person-centered care for people with Alzheimer’s

We are the Memory Care specialists at Autumn Leaves. Meaning, we care for people living with Alzhiemer’s and other forms of Dementia. That’s our niché and our sole focus. Is dementia just forgetfulness or just a normal part of aging? A lot of people joke about forgetting where you left the car keys. But, dementia is NOT a normal part of aging. A person with dementia may have problems with things they used to do without a second thought – finding their way home from the store, paying bills on time, remembering to turn off the stove, and other things of that nature. While some may call dementia a disease, it’s not technically a disease at all. Dementia describes a collection of symptoms that include memory loss, language, and problem-solving skills. However, Alzheimer’s, is a disease that causes dementia symptoms.
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Ford Co. Health Dept. hosting COVID vaccine clinic

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Public Health Department will be hosting a clinic on Wednesday to help vaccinate people against COVID-19. The clinic will take place at the Community Room of School House Apartments, located at 200 North Melvin Street in Gibson City. It will take place between 9 a.m. and noon […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy