ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas A&M-Central Texas working to provide first-year teachers with mentors

By Nakea Simon
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394LJJ_0h8bWX4900

According to the National Education Association, nearly 50 percent of new teachers leave their profession within the first five years.

It's a statistic that Texas A&M-Central Texas is trying to help lower by providing mentors to first-year teachers in our communities.

Senior Alonso Cano is one of many students who aspire to inspire the lives of children in Central Texas. He sees the impact COVID-19 has had on teachers across Texas and strives to "graduate and find a way into the system and help them out."

It's a task that doesn't come easy for first-year teachers who are still trying to figure out their way around the classroom.

"The first year is going to be tough, but when you get past the first year it is going to be way easier," Cano said.

Texas A&M-Central Texas is working to provide new teachers with mentors to help with their transition. It's a guide that has helped other teachers sustain their career for decades.

Harker Heights educator Christina Bennett, a teacher for 20 years, said the key to surviving the first year is to "support each other and make sure you are close to your team."

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Educators Teaching Through the Science Behind Reading

Fort Worth ISD is set to expand a specialized Early Reading Program after the pilot saw success in the 2021-2022 school year. Students were thrusts into stories about topics they actually enjoy, increasing their motivation to read. “It’s not an accident that that worked,” Robert Rogers, President of the Reading...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Back to School: Students in 16 local districts return to classes

GARLAND, Texas - It’s the first day of school for more than a dozen North Texas school districts. This school year is starting off with safety and security at the top of many parents’ minds following the school shooting in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency required all schools to perform safety audits.
GARLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Harker Heights, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
spectrumlocalnews.com

You survived the hottest July on record in Texas

A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas’ youth prison system urgently needs money to crawl out of its growing crisis, in which children are at times locked in cells 23 hours a day and nearly half of detained youth have been on suicide watch, the agency’s director told lawmakers Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Central Texas#Covid#General Health#Texas A M Central
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Special Texas House Hearing on School Safety Held in Austin

With the 88th Texas legislative session just 6 months away, special committees are looking at school safety and mental health. Witnesses testified at a joint committee hearing of the Texas House Select Committee on Youth and Health Safety, and the Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety. “It really does...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple

President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act, legislation expanding health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, on Wednesday. Le Roy and Rosie Torres of Robstown will be at that bill signing at the White House. Le Roy Torres, who...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas

NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases

Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy