ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Teens denied pool access to Summit Waves after rental, city to investigate

By Megan Abundis
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CljC6_0h8bWNU700

The city of Lee's Summit is investigating why Summit Waves pool staff canceled a party that was paid for before it even started.

Although the city is promising a full refund, the family behind the party is more interested in receiving answers.

“I was just in disbelief that this was happening,” LeyShon Evans said of what was supposed to be her sons 15-year-old Noah and 17-year-old Isaiah Evans' pool party.

Noah and Isaiah are online YouTube personalities with more than 60,000 followers.

“I was hoping to have fun with my friends before we start school again, to end the summer,” Noah Evans said.

The brothers' parents were on board with the party, too.

“This is their money,” said Chris Evans, father.

The teens claim they reserved a full facility rental and paid in person a month in advance.

A contract was signed stating the party would host less than 250 teenagers for two hours.

“The contract was $2,021,” Chris Evans said.

Both boys invited their friends.

“These are boys with 3.8 GPAs, 4.0 GPAs, some going to the University of Missouri, star athletes at Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West,” Chris Evans said.

Another invoice proves they rented additional private security. But when Noah and Isaiah arrived Saturday, they were told they couldn't come in as their event was canceled.

“She says to us that this event doesn’t represent Lee’s Summit Waves and we are uncomfortable having you here,” Chris Evans said.

Video from the conversation outside the park began to circulate on social media.

“I saw his (Isaiah) eyes and he was tearing up, and the embarrassment,” LeyShon Evans said.

Cheryl Nash with the Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Department tells KSHB 41 News a full investigation into the incident is underway.

She says the administration plans to figure out what happened and what caused the problem. To do so, she says this includes speaking with the Evans family.

More information is set to be released Monday, according to Nash.

In an attempt to move forward, the Evans teens helped host the Kansas City People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

“For us, it’s a huge teachable moment for my sons and friends to be leaders,” Chris Evans said.


Comments / 149

Laurie Harshaw
3d ago

Those people that canceled there party need to be fired, this is not acceptable in today’s society. Much love to the boys, I hope they get all their money back and them some.

Reply(1)
51
Kris Crouse
3d ago

This is absolutely absurd and wrong. They paid for the facility, signed a contract etc. Wrong is wrong. If the party was going to be canceled they should have been informed properly, not the day of.

Reply(4)
41
Doug Folk
3d ago

There is a lot more to this story than what's in this article. These two kids are apparently YouTube celebrities, and the event went viral on social media to the point where the staff were worried that thousands of kids would show up and they couldn't safely manage that size of crowd. And they said they tried to contact the family multiple times before the event to tell them. If you watch the video, the kids just shout down the pool employee anytime she tries to explain it to them. Unfortunate situation but not at all what it seems from this article

Reply(1)
32
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Escaped capybara spotted wandering loose in Missouri

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri resident said she was shocked during a recent drive when she spotted an unusual animal: a loose capybara, the world's largest living rodent. Christine Ziarkowski said she was driving on Horseshoe Bend, in the Lake of the Ozarks area, when she spotted the animal near the Blue Cat Lodge.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lee's Summit, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Lee's Summit, MO
Society
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Pool Party#Private Security#Summit Waves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMOV

Armed man shoots himself after barraciading himself in Belleville home, police say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in St. Clair County are working to end an hours-long standoff Thursday. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy