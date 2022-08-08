Party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lakeview, Chicago police say

A party bus driver has been charged after he damaged 13 vehicles in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

Cell phone video shows the moments when just before 3 p.m. when police said Gregory Baldwin forced his way through oncoming traffic on Broadway near Addison, then cut across to the southbound lane, appearing to intentionally sideswipe the vehicles parked along the street.

Baldwin, 45, was later arrested. He has been charged with various misdemeanors, including reckless driving, failing to reduce his speed, leaving the scene and disregarding traffic control. He is also charged with felony damage to government property.

Johnna Watson was in disbelief as she watched her blue Jeep get totaled.

"We were maybe five feet away from the car when he came barreling down the street, knocked the mirror off of my car and ran into this car right here, totaled this one," Watson said. "Then he hit that one so bad he kind of rolled back and then he hit the gas and that's when he smashed the whole driver's side of my car."

Watson and her boyfriend were planning to attend the nearby Market Days festival before the incident happened. Robin Delgado and his family were returning from the festival only to find their vehicle damaged as well.

"It's pretty upsetting," Delgado said. "This is our first Market Days that we're bringing children to and to hear the music and to come upon this is pretty shocking."

The party bus was eventually curbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Recreation Drive, according to Chicago police. It's not immediately clear whether there was anyone else inside the bus other than the driver, but police have said no one was injured.

The owner of the party bus Black Label Limos, released a statement Sunday saying,