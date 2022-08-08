ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

8-3-1, Fireball: 4

(eight, three, one; Fireball: four)

