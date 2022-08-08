ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

WY Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ These Wyoming lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Lucky For Life

07-12-31-37-44, Lucky Ball: 1

(seven, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts to get on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
The Associated Press

Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday. Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said. No foul play is suspected, according to the statement. A cause of death was not provided. In late July, the department reported the death of James Patrick Wheeler, 91, at the Goose Creek Correctional Center. The department said he had been in its custody since 1993 and was serving a sentence in a murder case.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Native Americans urge boycott of 'tone deaf' Pilgrim museum

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. Members of the state’s Wampanoag community and their supporters say Plimoth Patuxet Museums has not lived up to its promise of creating a “bi-cultural museum” that equally tells the story of the European and Indigenous peoples that lived there. They say the “ Historic Patuxet Homesite,” the portion of the mostly outdoor museum focused on traditional Indigenous life, is inadequately small, in need of repairs and staffed by workers who aren’t from local tribes. “We’re saying don’t patronize them, don’t work over there,” said Camille Madison, a member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe on Martha’s Vineyard, who was among those recently venting their frustrations on social media. “We don’t want to engage with them until they can find a way to respect Indigenous knowledge and experience.”
PLYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Jury picked, evidence next in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, their second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening statements are planned for Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids, in western Michigan. A jury was selected Tuesday. Some people were dismissed for health reasons or for political beliefs they couldn’t set aside. “It’s not disqualifying to have views one way or the other,” U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told the jury pool. “It’s disqualifying if the views become more important than what the law or the evidence is.” Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with agreeing to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, as part of a plot to shock the country into chaos in the final days of the 2020 presidential election. They’re also charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft faces a third charge.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Logistics provider plans new operation creating 110 jobs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A logistics provider plans to invest $25 million for a new operation in Bowling Green that will create 110 jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC is expanding its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets, according to a statement Tuesday from Beshear’s office.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Associated Press

Delaware standardized test results show room for improvement

Less than one-fourth of Delaware high school students scored proficiently in math in standardized testing for the 2021-2022 school year, and less than half were proficient in reading, according to test results released Tuesday. The results showed 47% of high school students proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% proficient in math. Meanwhile, 30% of students in grades 3-8 were rated proficient in math, and 42% were proficient in English language arts. In science, 20% of fifth graders, 17% of eighth graders and 26% of high school students were rated proficient.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Woman charged with embezzling from WVa clerk’s office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman who worked in a county clerk’s office in West Virginia has been charged with taking funds paid to the office for back taxes. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, worked in the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office, where she is accused of taking more than $21,000 and using it for herself, news outlets reported, citing court records.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Wyo#Forty Four#Wy#Powerball Estimated
The Associated Press

Man faces homicide charge after running over woman in lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, authorities said. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township around 12:10 p.m. when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her, deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not immediately released. The man and the woman did not know each other, deputies said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Associated Press

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by more than 100 juveniles and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Her phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, the office said. The teen’s disappearance is being treated as an abduction because officials have not been able to find her car, said Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office.
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans came to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump for the presidency was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP, including in Kentucky, which he easily carried twice. That influence was evident Saturday as Trump supporters held large “Trump Won” signs as people gathered for the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. The signs — promoting Trump’s false claims of a rigged 2020 election — drew cheers from Republican faithful. The stump-style speaking at the picnic — shown on statewide TV — is a rite of passage for statewide candidates in Kentucky. The GOP gubernatorial hopefuls will face off for the party’s nomination next May.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Washington state

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of western Washington on Wednesday due to the threat of thunderstorms amid dry conditions. The warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, KING5 reported. Affected areas include the eastern sides of Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, along with areas near the coast on the Olympic Peninsula from Hoquiam north to Neah Bay. The National Weather Service warns lightning strikes in areas with dry conditions can quickly cause fires. “Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire’s rate of spread and direction of spread,” the Weather Service warns. “Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-cause fire.”
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy