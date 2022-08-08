Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
05-14-21-25-31
(five, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)
