Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:

6-4-1-7, WB: 8

(six, four, one, seven; WB: eight)

