Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 4” game were:

6-3-4-2, Fireball: 4

(six, three, four, two; Fireball: four)

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

