Louisville, KY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:

04-06-21-22, Cash Ball: 15

(four, six, twenty-one, twenty-two; Cash Ball: fifteen)

wdrb.com

2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
kentuckytoday.com

ACC coaches, anonymously, question Cards' and Satterfield's future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's football team was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference by the media, and apparently the league's coaches don't have a very high opinion of the Cardinals either. We know that, thanks to Athlon Sports. Anyone who follows sports...
LOUISVILLE, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Louisville KY You Must Try

Are you visiting the area and wondering which are the best restaurants in Louisville, KY? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through where to eat in Louisville and tell you where to find the best food in Louisville. There is so much to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

State Fair begins 11-day run on Aug. 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Around 600,000 people are expected to attend the 118thKentucky State Fair during its 11-day run, which takes place August 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, just off the Watterson Expressway, I-264, in Louisville. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
LOUISVILLE, KY
#The Kentucky Lottery
wdrb.com

3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville’s Louder Than Life

Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)

Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse

Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods

A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." Sadly, the short video only provides a brief glimpse of the peculiar person at the end of a trail as the witness is frantically trying to run away from the stranger.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

