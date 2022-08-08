ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:

1-9-4, SB: 9

(one, nine, four; SB: nine)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

WI Lottery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (one, two, three, five, six, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
MADISON, WI
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WISH-TV

Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Lottery#The Indiana Lottery
The Associated Press

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Muggy Meter due for a drop

INDIANAPOLIS — A very warm and humid air mass continues today with highs in the low 90s and heat indices topping out at 95-100°. We stay mainly dry today with rain chances increasing from northwest to southeast after 5 p.m. Scattered showers will be possible overnight and out...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
cbs4indy.com

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
94.3 Lite FM

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy