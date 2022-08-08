Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Evening’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:
1-9-4, SB: 9
(one, nine, four; SB: nine)
