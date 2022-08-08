Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

As Willie Simmons prepares to lead Florida A&M into the 2022 season and his fifth at the helm, he’s making some key moves on the defensive side of the ball. It’s a unit that oftentimes carried the Rattlers a year ago, when they opened with a narrow loss to Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers, 7-6, in the Orange Blossom Classic and once again will face the Tigers Sept. 4 back in the Classic.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO