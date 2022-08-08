ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

4-0-8, FB: 5

(four, zero, eight; FB: five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

WI Lottery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (one, two, three, five, six, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
WDAM-TV

South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi will be represented during the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”. This year’s Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sgt. Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Miss.
WAVELAND, MS
WAPT

Blitz 16 Preview: Vicksburg Gators

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg Gators are back to build off their 2021 season where they won 8 games and go to the 5a quarterfinals. With an experienced defense and an underrated offense head coach Todd McDaniels believes his team is on the verge of 10 plus win season.
VICKSBURG, MS
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
footballscoop.com

Willie Simmons, Florida A&M make key defensive moves as North Carolina, Jackson State loom

As Willie Simmons prepares to lead Florida A&M into the 2022 season and his fifth at the helm, he’s making some key moves on the defensive side of the ball. It’s a unit that oftentimes carried the Rattlers a year ago, when they opened with a narrow loss to Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers, 7-6, in the Orange Blossom Classic and once again will face the Tigers Sept. 4 back in the Classic.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi Lottery
WKRG News 5

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

Delta farm workers claim foreigners are squeezing them out.

MARKS - "You gonna have some tough days. You gonna have some Good days," explained David Crawford of Lambert who worked in the local fields for at least 20 years. Then, about 5 years ago, he noticed something different... something... odd. "I know a lot of South Africans come down...
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WKRG News 5

Viral video of arrest involving Miss. trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi ending federal 15-Month free rent and utility program

JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves last week announced that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce by offering up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers

Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

JPD officer arrested on gun charge

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacquez Brown was arrested for possession of a stolen gun. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. JPD said Brown is on administrative leave for a personnel matter.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy