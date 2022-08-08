ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang Free Online

Cast: Paul Muni Glenda Farrell Helen Vinson Noel Francis Preston Foster. A World War I veteran’s dreams of becoming a master architect evaporate in the cold light of economic realities. Things get even worse when he’s falsely convicted of a crime and sent to work on a chain gang.
Elon Musk Sells $6.9 Billion in Tesla Shares Amid Legal Showdown Over Twitter Deal

Click here to read the full article. Mega-billionaire Elon Musk sold share of Tesla worth about $6.9 billion on Aug. 5, according to regulatory filings. The tech mogul later tweeted that he raised the money in case Twitter wins its battle to force Musk to buy the social network for $44 billion. “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk tweeted about the stock sale on Monday night. In April, Musk had sold about $8.4 billion in Tesla holdings,...
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent

House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
Where to Watch and Stream Urban Legends: Bloody Mary Free Online

Cast: Kate Mara Robert Vito Tina Lifford Nancy Everhard Olesya Rulin. On a prom-night dare, a trio of high school friends chant an incantation, unleashing an evil spirit from the past with deadly consequences. Is Urban Legends: Bloody Mary on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Urban Legends: Bloody Mary in...
