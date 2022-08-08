Click here to read the full article. Mega-billionaire Elon Musk sold share of Tesla worth about $6.9 billion on Aug. 5, according to regulatory filings. The tech mogul later tweeted that he raised the money in case Twitter wins its battle to force Musk to buy the social network for $44 billion. “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk tweeted about the stock sale on Monday night. In April, Musk had sold about $8.4 billion in Tesla holdings,...

STOCKS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO