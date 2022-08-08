ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

freightwaves.com

Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup

It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
Fortune

A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
thefastmode.com

Ghost Security Comes Out of Stealth with $15M Funding

Ghost Security, a U.S. based application security company, is formally emerging from stealth mode backed by a combined $15 million investment from 468 Capital, DNX Ventures, and Munich Re Ventures. Applications are at the core of organizations of all sizes across all industries. Utilizing APIs and microservices creates an ecosystem...
stpetecatalyst.com

Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
pymnts

Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout

With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
pymnts

Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors

Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
The Associated Press

Aisle 24 Adopts State-of-the-Art Security Solution to Accelerate Cashierless Convenience Grocery Retail Concept

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aisle 24™, a fully-automated, 24/7 cashierless grocery chain based in Toronto, today announced the opening of their newest location—21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada—featuring a sophisticated, integrated security solution to safeguard customers and enable franchise owners to manage their operations remotely. This new, comprehensive solution includes surveillance coverage, custom access control, remote control, and analytics designed to assist staff in inventory management and other business operations. The new system is an essential step in Aisle 24’s expansion throughout Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005079/en/ A look at the cashierless Aisle 24 community format in their latest store located at 21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com

Native Carrier Mobile App to Advance Freight Procurement Automation

To help shippers and carriers uncover resilience, sustainability and cost reduction opportunities, Sleek Technologies launched a self-service mobile app for small to medium-size carriers. Once downloaded, the app provides carriers with direct access to large, reputable shippers with high load volumes. “Sourcing the right carrier, at the right time, at...
thefastmode.com

LiveEO Secures €19M Funding to Bring Space Data Insights to Industry 4.0

LiveEO announced that has secured €19M in funding in what is one of the largest investments to date in Earth Observation in Europe. The round was led by MMC Ventures and includes €17M of venture capital, as well as further funds from the European Commission and Investitionsbank Berlin. All existing shareholders continue to back LiveEO and have participated in the round, including Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures (DvH Ventures), Helen Ventures, Matterwave, and motu ventures. Segenia Capital and Hannover Digital Investments (HDInv) have joined the round as new investors alongside MMC.
thefastmode.com

Sanjay Poonen Appointed as New CEO and President of Cohesity

Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, announced the appointment of Sanjay Poonen as CEO and President. He will also join the Cohesity Board of Directors. Poonen was formerly Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VMware and President of SAP. Mohit Aron, who has been CEO since founding the company in 2013, will accelerate Cohesity’s product innovation and roadmap as Founder and Chief Technology and Product Officer. Aron will continue to lead the company’s research and development (R&D), support and services, as well as the Office of the CTO. He will remain on the Cohesity Board of Directors.
thefastmode.com

UK-based Cardinality Joins Elisa Polystar

Following the signing of the agreement at the beginning of July, Elisa Polystar has now completed the acquisition of the UK-based Cardinality. The acquisition is consistent with Elisa’s strategy to grow digital services internationally and accelerate the development of its telecom software business under Elisa Polystar. Cardinality is a supplier of cloud-native data management (DataOps), service assurance and customer experience analytics for communications service providers (CSPs) globally.
thefastmode.com

NEC, Stratus Extend Partnership on Next-Gen Fault Tolerant Computing

Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, and autonomous Edge Computing, announced an agreement with NEC extending their partnership in bringing next generation fault-tolerant computing platforms to market. This agreement follows decades of collaboration on the development of and delivery of the Stratus ftServer, a fully integrated continuously available...
thefastmode.com

Claroty Unveils New Cloud-based Industrial Cybersecurity Platform

Claroty, the security company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments, announced the general availability of Claroty xDome, a new cloud-based industrial cybersecurity platform that drives cyber and operational resilience for modern industrial enterprises. Claroty xDome is the industry’s first solution to deliver the ease and scalability...
pymnts

DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform

DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
thefastmode.com

Nexar to Acquire Intelligent Networking Firm Veniam

Nexar, a leading AI mobility company, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Veniam, the leading provider of intelligent networking for the internet of moving things. With this acquisition, Nexar will combine vision data - captured and processed from billions of miles of driving - with Veniam's...
