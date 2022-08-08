Read full article on original website
Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
thefastmode.com
Claroty Unveils New Cloud-based Industrial Cybersecurity Platform
Claroty, the security company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments, announced the general availability of Claroty xDome, a new cloud-based industrial cybersecurity platform that drives cyber and operational resilience for modern industrial enterprises. Claroty xDome is the industry’s first solution to deliver the ease and scalability...
DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform
DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
thefastmode.com
Titan.ium Platform Unveils Latest 5G SA Evolution of NetCore
Titan.ium Platform, a spin-out from the sale of NetNumber Global Data Services, announced the rollout of its latest NetCore product evolution. 5G Stand-Alone (SA) is debuting this month, complementing the company's 5G Non-Stand Alone (NSA) version made available in late 2021. Titan.ium Platform continues to deliver innovative products and solutions that have been its mainstay for more than 21 years as NetNumber. As a new entity built on the same quality products and teams, the goals of Titan.ium Platform remain unchanged: To provide the industry with the most comprehensive, innovative and powerful telecommunications platforms and services.
thefastmode.com
WM5G Wins £10m Gov Tender to Create the UK’s Telecoms Innovation Network
West Midlands 5G (WM5G), the UK’s largest 5G innovation company has won a £10m Government tender to create the UK’s Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN). WM5G won this tender as part of a UK wide consortium led by Digital Catapult and also including CW (Cambridge Wireless) and the University of Bristol. UKTIN, first announced by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in March, aims to make the UK the easiest place in the world to access and take part in telecoms research, development and innovation. It will guide businesses and researchers looking to access funding or testing facilities in the UK and enable the best use of public and private investment in R&D, as well as ensuring that knowledge is effectively and efficiently shared across the telecoms industry.
thefastmode.com
Involta Partners with Tech Startup to Help Companies Stop Cyberattacks
Involta, an award-winning data center, hybrid IT, and cloud-forward consulting firm, announced a partnership with HacWare, an AI-driven cybersecurity awareness and training SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product that combines threat intelligence with user behavior to help lean IT teams combat today’s most advanced phishing attacks. HacWare's internal risk assessment provides real-time...
TechCrunch
South Africa’s DataProphet closes $10M to scale its AI-as-a-service platform for manufacturers
These factories, for instance, those in the automotive space, do all of the quality inspections, in-line and end-of-line, to ensure the cars are in good shape; if not, they are scrapped or reworked, becoming lost capacity and effort for the factories. Employees hired to keep these processes in check can make mistakes; thus, such factories also rely on software to evaluate their experiences, change parameters if needed and ensure that the car reaches the end-of-line as high quality as possible.
thefastmode.com
UK-based Cardinality Joins Elisa Polystar
Following the signing of the agreement at the beginning of July, Elisa Polystar has now completed the acquisition of the UK-based Cardinality. The acquisition is consistent with Elisa’s strategy to grow digital services internationally and accelerate the development of its telecom software business under Elisa Polystar. Cardinality is a supplier of cloud-native data management (DataOps), service assurance and customer experience analytics for communications service providers (CSPs) globally.
thefastmode.com
Optiva Achieves Silver Tier for TM Forum Open API Conformance Certification
Optiva this week announced the achievement of its fifth TM Forum Open API certification. The certification places Optiva in TM Forum's Open API Conformance Silver Tier. Achieving the best industry standards and signing the Open Digital Architecture Manifesto (ODA) demonstrates Optiva's investment in innovation and next-generation product modernization. Certifications awarded to date include the partner management and revenue domains.
thefastmode.com
Orange Egypt Selects Nokia to Modernize Network
Nokia announced that Orange Egypt has opted to modernize its existing Nokia SDM solution to support the operator’s subscriber growth over the next five years. The enhancements to the SDM network include a total modernization of the solution with upgraded hardware and ongoing software releases. The new system will allow Orange Egypt’s users to benefit from improved reliability and security, as well as enable Orange Egypt to enhance operational efficiency and meet the evolving capacity and service needs of its subscribers.
thefastmode.com
Billing Charging Evolution to Provide $5B Operator Revenue Opportunity, says Kaleido Intelligence
A new study from roaming experts Kaleido Intelligence has found that network operators can generate over $5 billion in additional revenues cumulatively over the next 5 years, by implementing BCE (Billing Charging Evolution) and targeting low-bandwidth permanently roaming M2M/IoT connections. This represents three times more than wholesale revenues otherwise billed...
thefastmode.com
Swedish Tech Startup Telness Tech Secures €8.5m to Expand Digital Telecoms Offering
Swedish ‘teltech’ Telness Tech has announced €8.5m in Series A funding to continue to revolutionize the European telecoms market through integrated solutions for telcos. The latest funding round was led by Stockholm-based VC, Industrifonden. Telness Tech’s existing investor, JCE Group, also participated in the round. Founded...
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Kajeet Partner to Deliver Smart Private 5G Network Solutions
Samsung and Kajeet announced a collaboration to deploy Kajeet’s Smart Private 5GTM Platform with Samsung’s CBRS solutions, bringing next-generation RAN and private network solutions to a range of enterprises and public service organizations. With this agreement, Kajeet becomes an authorized distributor of Samsung’s private RAN solutions in the...
thefastmode.com
BT, Nokia to Aggregate Four Carrier Components in 5G SA Live Network
BT has become the first operator in Europe to aggregate four carrier components (4CC) in a 5G Standalone (SA) live network. The breakthrough heralds the next phase of 5G on its EE mobile network, which will deliver superior experiences for customers and enable new capabilities for enterprises. Working in collaboration...
EMEA Daily: AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program; Shopic Bags $35M for Smart Cart Grocery Tech
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), U.K.-based online payments firm AstroPay launched a new affiliate program, Israeli smart grocery cart startup Shopic raised $35 million in a Series B round and more. Capify, a specialist small- to medium-sized business (SMB) lender based in...
thefastmode.com
Ghost Security Comes Out of Stealth with $15M Funding
Ghost Security, a U.S. based application security company, is formally emerging from stealth mode backed by a combined $15 million investment from 468 Capital, DNX Ventures, and Munich Re Ventures. Applications are at the core of organizations of all sizes across all industries. Utilizing APIs and microservices creates an ecosystem...
thefastmode.com
Spirent Launches Test as a Service (TaaS) Option for Wi-Fi Customers
Spirent Communications announced the launch of a new “Send Us Your Device” Test as a Service (TaaS) option for Wi-Fi customers. The first of its kind from a manufacturer of advanced Wi-Fi testbeds, the service allows access to the advanced capabilities of Spirent’s OCTOBOX emulation and testing solution to organizations where the capital expenditure and considerable expertise required to own and manage such complex test setups may not be an option.
ZDNet
Google to add three APAC cloud regions as data demand climbs
Google has unveiled plans to add another three cloud regions in Asia-Pacific, where it is seeing growing demand for data insights, open infrastructures, and online connectivity. When operational, the new sites in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand will push the number in the region to 14 and 37 globally. The...
Christine Whichard Earns Top Cybersecurity Spot at SmartBear with Promotion to CISO
SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Christine Whichard to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), supporting the company’s global offices. She is taking on this new position in addition to her current responsibilities as SVP of IT Services and Infrastructure. Christine joined SmartBear more than four years ago and has been an instrumental leader in the company’s cybersecurity plans, including an overhaul of its Information Security program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005097/en/ “The CISO role has become increasingly important as digital technologies continue to dominate and employees are working around the world,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Christine has been a driving force in advancing the maturity of our global business enterprise IT Services and Infrastructure and assumed a key leadership role in cybersecurity, including building the SmartBear Information Security program from the ground up. As our deep commitment to information security advances, I am proud to have Christine as our CISO at SmartBear, continuing to scale and innovate our cybersecurity program.”
thefastmode.com
Bridgestone Taps Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform for Advanced Tire Analytics
Bridgestone announced a collaboration with Microsoft to use Microsoft Azure to accelerate development and go-to-market strategies in support of Bridgestone’s digital transformation and sustainable solutions portfolio. Advanced and predictive maintenance analytics deliver greater productivity and efficiency for customers. Using Azure will enable Bridgestone to create value for customers, primarily...
