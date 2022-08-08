Arista recently announced its acquisition of Pluribus Networks. Pluribus Networks further enhances Arista’s next phase of the Converged Cloud Fabric offering for next generation, smart edge and telco/cloud applications. As one strategic partner recently stated, “Ericsson has been partnering with Pluribus Networks for the unified cloud network fabric of the Ericsson NFVI solution since 2016. Together we have built a telco-grade networking fabric solution used in NFVI deployments. The acquisition of Pluribus by Arista Networks will further the Ericsson partnership with Arista Networks and benefit our joint customers deploying Ericsson’s NFVI solution through Arista and Ericsson’s combined networking expertise,” said Lars Martensson, Head of Solutions Area Cloud and NFVi at Ericsson AB.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO