Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Optiva Achieves Silver Tier for TM Forum Open API Conformance Certification
Optiva this week announced the achievement of its fifth TM Forum Open API certification. The certification places Optiva in TM Forum's Open API Conformance Silver Tier. Achieving the best industry standards and signing the Open Digital Architecture Manifesto (ODA) demonstrates Optiva's investment in innovation and next-generation product modernization. Certifications awarded to date include the partner management and revenue domains.
thefastmode.com
Titan.ium Platform Unveils Latest 5G SA Evolution of NetCore
Titan.ium Platform, a spin-out from the sale of NetNumber Global Data Services, announced the rollout of its latest NetCore product evolution. 5G Stand-Alone (SA) is debuting this month, complementing the company's 5G Non-Stand Alone (NSA) version made available in late 2021. Titan.ium Platform continues to deliver innovative products and solutions that have been its mainstay for more than 21 years as NetNumber. As a new entity built on the same quality products and teams, the goals of Titan.ium Platform remain unchanged: To provide the industry with the most comprehensive, innovative and powerful telecommunications platforms and services.
thefastmode.com
Orange Egypt Selects Nokia to Modernize Network
Nokia announced that Orange Egypt has opted to modernize its existing Nokia SDM solution to support the operator’s subscriber growth over the next five years. The enhancements to the SDM network include a total modernization of the solution with upgraded hardware and ongoing software releases. The new system will allow Orange Egypt’s users to benefit from improved reliability and security, as well as enable Orange Egypt to enhance operational efficiency and meet the evolving capacity and service needs of its subscribers.
thefastmode.com
UK-based Cardinality Joins Elisa Polystar
Following the signing of the agreement at the beginning of July, Elisa Polystar has now completed the acquisition of the UK-based Cardinality. The acquisition is consistent with Elisa’s strategy to grow digital services internationally and accelerate the development of its telecom software business under Elisa Polystar. Cardinality is a supplier of cloud-native data management (DataOps), service assurance and customer experience analytics for communications service providers (CSPs) globally.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Nexar to Acquire Intelligent Networking Firm Veniam
Nexar, a leading AI mobility company, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Veniam, the leading provider of intelligent networking for the internet of moving things. With this acquisition, Nexar will combine vision data - captured and processed from billions of miles of driving - with Veniam's...
BMW's 3,854-Variable Problem Solved in Six Minutes With Quantum Computing
Quantum computing specialist QCI claims quantum advantage with its Entropy Quantum Computing approach. It solved an optimization problem for BMW that counted with 3,854 variables and 500 constraints, solving a problem that would take inordinately longer amounts of time to compute in a classical system than the six minutes the company needed to complete their calculations.
thefastmode.com
VIAVI Observer Expands Automated End-User Experience (EUE) Scoring
Viavi Solutions announced the latest update to its comprehensive network performance monitoring and diagnostics (NPMD) platform, Observer. Version 18.8 continues to build on the promise of simplified cloud monitoring with datacenter-like visibility, bringing two key capabilities to cloud-based applications and deployments – automated End-User Experience (EUE) scoring and problem domain isolation. The previously announced Observer 3D monitoring initiative introduced active testing for SaaS applications and now the primary components of the Observer platform have been optimized for fast, efficient cloud deployments.
thefastmode.com
Claroty Unveils New Cloud-based Industrial Cybersecurity Platform
Claroty, the security company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments, announced the general availability of Claroty xDome, a new cloud-based industrial cybersecurity platform that drives cyber and operational resilience for modern industrial enterprises. Claroty xDome is the industry’s first solution to deliver the ease and scalability...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Arista Boosts Converged Cloud Fabric Offering with Acquisition of Pluribus Networks
Arista recently announced its acquisition of Pluribus Networks. Pluribus Networks further enhances Arista’s next phase of the Converged Cloud Fabric offering for next generation, smart edge and telco/cloud applications. As one strategic partner recently stated, “Ericsson has been partnering with Pluribus Networks for the unified cloud network fabric of the Ericsson NFVI solution since 2016. Together we have built a telco-grade networking fabric solution used in NFVI deployments. The acquisition of Pluribus by Arista Networks will further the Ericsson partnership with Arista Networks and benefit our joint customers deploying Ericsson’s NFVI solution through Arista and Ericsson’s combined networking expertise,” said Lars Martensson, Head of Solutions Area Cloud and NFVi at Ericsson AB.
thefastmode.com
BT, Nokia to Aggregate Four Carrier Components in 5G SA Live Network
BT has become the first operator in Europe to aggregate four carrier components (4CC) in a 5G Standalone (SA) live network. The breakthrough heralds the next phase of 5G on its EE mobile network, which will deliver superior experiences for customers and enable new capabilities for enterprises. Working in collaboration...
thefastmode.com
Ghost Security Comes Out of Stealth with $15M Funding
Ghost Security, a U.S. based application security company, is formally emerging from stealth mode backed by a combined $15 million investment from 468 Capital, DNX Ventures, and Munich Re Ventures. Applications are at the core of organizations of all sizes across all industries. Utilizing APIs and microservices creates an ecosystem...
thefastmode.com
Involta Partners with Tech Startup to Help Companies Stop Cyberattacks
Involta, an award-winning data center, hybrid IT, and cloud-forward consulting firm, announced a partnership with HacWare, an AI-driven cybersecurity awareness and training SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product that combines threat intelligence with user behavior to help lean IT teams combat today’s most advanced phishing attacks. HacWare's internal risk assessment provides real-time...
thefastmode.com
Talend Announces Integration with Amazon Redshift Serverless
Talend, a global leader in data integration and governance, announced its support for Amazon Redshift Serverless. Talend’s integration with Amazon Redshift Serverless reinforces our commitment and leadership in supporting businesses to enable analytics with a foundation of healthy data they can access, trust, and act on to achieve successful outcomes.
thefastmode.com
Telstra Completes Acquisition 51.4% Controlling Interest in Fetch TV
Telstra announced it had completed the acquisition of a 51.4 per cent controlling interest in Fetch TV following regulatory clearance. Fetch will continue to operate as a standalone business with Telstra as a majority shareholder. Telstra TV as a product will continue to be supported for all existing users during...
thefastmode.com
T-Systems, Envision Digital to Deploy AI & IoT for Reduction of CO2 Emissions
Deutsche Telekom has announced that its subsidiary T-Systems will partner with Envision Digital, a globally leading AIoT software provider for net zero solutions, for the deployment of Artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT for the reduction of CO2 emissions in Germany. The partnership will see Deutsche Telekom’s corporate customers arm start offering Envision Digital’s EnOSTM net zero platform on T-Systems’ Sovereign Cloud. The EnOSTM net zero platform will help retailers, as well as companies operating in other industries, to quickly and specifically accelerate their net zero journey – by reducing energy consumption by up to 15 percent and as a result achieve a lower CO2 footprint.
thefastmode.com
LiveEO Secures €19M Funding to Bring Space Data Insights to Industry 4.0
LiveEO announced that has secured €19M in funding in what is one of the largest investments to date in Earth Observation in Europe. The round was led by MMC Ventures and includes €17M of venture capital, as well as further funds from the European Commission and Investitionsbank Berlin. All existing shareholders continue to back LiveEO and have participated in the round, including Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures (DvH Ventures), Helen Ventures, Matterwave, and motu ventures. Segenia Capital and Hannover Digital Investments (HDInv) have joined the round as new investors alongside MMC.
thefastmode.com
Wireless Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) Capabilities and KPIs for Industrial, Pro AV and XR Applications Featured
Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a set of standards which define how a network should be made timing-aware and enable deterministic communication for time-sensitive data. These standards continue to add features to upgrade existing networks (wireless and wired) – including time synchronization and deterministic latency, robustness, and resource management for time critical applications.
thefastmode.com
Sunrise to Deactivate 2G in 2023
Switzerland's Sunrise UPC announced that it will switch off the 2G network from 03 January next year. Customers will only be affected by the deactivation in isolated cases, since only a very small proportion of them still use the corresponding devices. Sunrise has informed affected customers in a letter and will support them in switching to new solutions with a modern mobile communications standard (4G, 5G). Customers can obtain advice both in Sunrise shops (e.g., SIM card and device switches) and for B2B solutions (large companies from the account manager, small companies via 058 777 00 00).
thefastmode.com
Tencent Cloud EdgeOne to Provide Integrated Security Protection
Along with the rapid development of enterprise digitalization, new edge computing scenarios and applications have now begun emerging in various industries. Drawing from more than 20 years of experience in technology solutions, Tencent Cloud announced the launch of Tencent Cloud EdgeOne – an upgraded one-stop platform that integrates Tencent’s experience in network performance and security with high efficiency and stability for global enterprises.
thefastmode.com
Rodrigo Diehl Succeeds Andreas Bierwirth as CEO of Magenta Telekom
There will be a change at the top of the Magenta Telekom management team at the beginning of October, announced the Operator. After ten years as CEO of the company, Andreas Bierwirth is leaving Magenta Telekom to take on a new professional challenge outside the Deutsche Telekom Group. He will be succeeded by Rodrigo Diehl, who is currently responsible for the European B2C business in the Deutsche Telekom Group. Diehl is Argentinean with German roots and looks back on a professional career of more than 20 years in the telecommunications and technology industry.
Comments / 0