lol they were so quick to turn on Jimmy G and now they're finding out this kid that literally played one full season of college football just isn't what they thought he was.
This is the reason why they need to keep Jimmy. This kid isn't ready. The Niners will be lucky to win 2 games with him at Quarterback
Niners apparently didn't learn from history, thus are doomed to repeat it. Joe Montana took Niners to 4 Super Bowl wins. Siefert couldn't wait to dump him for Steve Young. When Joe returned from injury Siefert stayed with Young, who barely managed 1 Super Bowl, and only because blatant pass interference wasn't called on Aikman's 70-yard pass to Irvin. If Tartt didn't drop that gift interception from Stafford, then Jimmy leads the Niners to their second Super Bowl in four years... yet, like Siefert with Montana, they can't wait to dump Jimmy.
