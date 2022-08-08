ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

TODAY.com

Dad, 39, started having 'migraines.' It turned out to be brain cancer

Ryan Russell was a self-described “super healthy” athletic dad of three who was enjoying personal and professional success. But then the mystery headaches began. They felt like severe migraines, he recalled. Starting in April, the pattern would be similar every time: Russell would drop his son off at school in the morning, work out and feel the pain coming on.
Scrubs Magazine

Patient in Remission After Being the First in the World to Receive New Cancer Therapy

John Hornsby Sr. never thought his cancer would go away. The Kentucky native was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. He thought he had run out of options until he met Dr. Jim Essell, who suggested he sign up for a clinical trial. The therapy provided a more targeted approach to Hornsby’s cancer and now ten years later after his first diagnosis, he is cancer free.
Cancer Health

Monitoring Improvements in Cancer-Related Fatigue During Exercise

For people living with and beyond cancer, one of the most common and limiting side effects is cancer-related fatigue (CRF). This broad category of symptoms can include physical, cognitive, or emotional side effects that may range from persistent exhaustion to insomnia, irritability, lack of energy, or inability to concentrate. Its effects can be especially obvious during exercise for people currently undergoing or who recently completed cancer treatment.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
Newsweek

Mom's Itchy Hands Turned Out To Be Symptom of Rare, Terminal Cancer

A mother of three has been diagnosed with a rare, terminal cancer after putting her unusual symptom of itchy hands down to an oven cleaning product. Maria Barry, 58, is from the U.K., and may only have six months left to live if she cannot access treatment for her rare bile duct cancer, which isn't yet available on the country's National Health Service (NHS).
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
scitechdaily.com

Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers

An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
Daily Mail

At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day

Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
scitechdaily.com

A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer

Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
archyworldys.com

Seeds that help prevent cancer

According to National Cancer Institute, This is a disease where malignant cells spread throughout the body irregularly, which, in some cases, are part of the formation of tumors that can be benign or malignant. The World Health Organization, WHO, states that in the year 2020, almost 10 million deaths around...
TheDailyBeast

Sesame Place Announces Diversity Plan After Characters Accused of Snubbing Black Kids

Sesame Place is reckoning with recent allegations that its performers have been intentionally ignoring children of color. In a press release Tuesday, the children’s theme park, based outside of Philadelphia, vowed that all current staff members will undergo an anti-bias training program by the end of September. Going forward, new hires will also be required to complete the training, and the park said the program will be led by national experts. “We have already begun engaging with employees, guests, civil rights groups as well as community leaders, and instituted some interim measures at the park while the review proceeds,” Sesame Place Philadelphia President Cathy Valeriano said in the statement. “The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day.” The plan comes after videos emerged of Black children being snubbed by the park’s characters and went viral on social media.
Essence

Young, Black and Living with Multiple Sclerosis

During her senior year of high school, Ebony Capers’ headaches were so intense she could not concentrate. She knew the pain she felt was not normal, yet at that time, she was uninsured. Instead of seeing a specialist, Ebony and her mother went to a local public emergency room looking for answers.
