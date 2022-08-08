Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Dad, 39, started having 'migraines.' It turned out to be brain cancer
Ryan Russell was a self-described “super healthy” athletic dad of three who was enjoying personal and professional success. But then the mystery headaches began. They felt like severe migraines, he recalled. Starting in April, the pattern would be similar every time: Russell would drop his son off at school in the morning, work out and feel the pain coming on.
Scrubs Magazine
Patient in Remission After Being the First in the World to Receive New Cancer Therapy
John Hornsby Sr. never thought his cancer would go away. The Kentucky native was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. He thought he had run out of options until he met Dr. Jim Essell, who suggested he sign up for a clinical trial. The therapy provided a more targeted approach to Hornsby’s cancer and now ten years later after his first diagnosis, he is cancer free.
Monitoring Improvements in Cancer-Related Fatigue During Exercise
For people living with and beyond cancer, one of the most common and limiting side effects is cancer-related fatigue (CRF). This broad category of symptoms can include physical, cognitive, or emotional side effects that may range from persistent exhaustion to insomnia, irritability, lack of energy, or inability to concentrate. Its effects can be especially obvious during exercise for people currently undergoing or who recently completed cancer treatment.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
A husband and wife were diagnosed with cancer within a year of each other. Paying for treatments depleted their savings.
Married couple Jason and Shauna Ellis each received a cancer diagnosis within one year. As is the case for many cancer patients in the US, the two depleted their savings paying for treatments. They created a GoFundMe to help. The young couple wants to inspire other people in a similar...
Mom's Itchy Hands Turned Out To Be Symptom of Rare, Terminal Cancer
A mother of three has been diagnosed with a rare, terminal cancer after putting her unusual symptom of itchy hands down to an oven cleaning product. Maria Barry, 58, is from the U.K., and may only have six months left to live if she cannot access treatment for her rare bile duct cancer, which isn't yet available on the country's National Health Service (NHS).
I Am A Brain Cancer Doctor. I Thought I Understood My Patients — Then I Got A Brain Tumor.
As I heard the sci-fi clangs and bellows of the MRI scanner, all that rang through my mind was the near-familiarity of this experience. As a neuro-oncologist, I have often listened to my patients’ experiences in MRI scanners, from the loud noises to the claustrophobic abyss, and seen their anxiety that preceded the results.
survivornet.com
Cancer Nurse Mom CAN’T BELIEVE She Missed The Signs Her Own Son, 4, Had Cancer: ‘I Should Have Seen The Signs!’
Janice Post-White is a cancer nurse and she had trouble spotting her son Brennan’s leukemia signs when he was four years old. Today, he’s over 25 years cancer-free. Brennan’s leukemia symptoms included leg pain, fevers, and abdominal pain. His diagnosis was the result of a bone marrow...
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers
An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day
Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
archyworldys.com
Seeds that help prevent cancer
According to National Cancer Institute, This is a disease where malignant cells spread throughout the body irregularly, which, in some cases, are part of the formation of tumors that can be benign or malignant. The World Health Organization, WHO, states that in the year 2020, almost 10 million deaths around...
Sesame Place Announces Diversity Plan After Characters Accused of Snubbing Black Kids
Sesame Place is reckoning with recent allegations that its performers have been intentionally ignoring children of color. In a press release Tuesday, the children’s theme park, based outside of Philadelphia, vowed that all current staff members will undergo an anti-bias training program by the end of September. Going forward, new hires will also be required to complete the training, and the park said the program will be led by national experts. “We have already begun engaging with employees, guests, civil rights groups as well as community leaders, and instituted some interim measures at the park while the review proceeds,” Sesame Place Philadelphia President Cathy Valeriano said in the statement. “The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day.” The plan comes after videos emerged of Black children being snubbed by the park’s characters and went viral on social media.
studyfinds.org
Slim chance of survival: 3 in 4 lung cancer patients under 30 diagnosed in the late stages
VIENNA, Austria — Three-quarters of people under 30 diagnosed with lung cancer are already in the late stages of the disease — giving them just a three-percent chance of survival, a new study says. Overall, researchers say people over 50 are far more likely to catch the disease...
Essence
Young, Black and Living with Multiple Sclerosis
During her senior year of high school, Ebony Capers’ headaches were so intense she could not concentrate. She knew the pain she felt was not normal, yet at that time, she was uninsured. Instead of seeing a specialist, Ebony and her mother went to a local public emergency room looking for answers.
Alicia Witt Secretly Underwent Chemotherapy Treatments During 2021 Christmas Con
Alicia Witt is opening up about her health. While speaking with PEOPLE at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California, over the weekend, the 46-year-old actress shared that she underwent chemotherapy treatments for cancer while at the same holiday-themed event in December 2021. Noting that she's feeling "very well" and calling it...
Comments / 0