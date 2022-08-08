ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats pass key budget plan; victories for Biden, Ossoff and Warnock

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtEWS_0h8bSn6300
Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock appear at the Juneteenth 2022 Parade in Downtown East Point on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Senate Democrats secured a key victory as they passed a package that would include provisions for climate, health care and corporate taxes on Sunday afternoon. Although it was not the $2.2 trillion Build Back Better act that President Joe Biden wanted, the Inflation Reduction Act continues comprehensive provisions that will promises to pay down the nation’s debt by more than $294 billion.

Additionally, the legislation will invest in clean energy initiatives that seeks to drive job growth while addressing climate change, extend expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies designed to curb rising health care costs, and lower prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

The Inflation Reduction Act will inject at least $370 billion into climate and energy programs. It also invests almost $400 million over 10 years into climate programs such as electric vehicles and renewable energy. The legislation passed with no Republican support, which required Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote.

“It’s been a long, tough and winding road, but at last, at last we have arrived,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

“The Senate is making history. I am confident the Inflation Reduction Act will endure as one of the defining legislative feats of the 21st century,” he continued.

The year-long fight Majority Leader Schumer had is representative of the diverging interests within the Democratic caucus. This bill would not have passed without the support from Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin was a staunch hold-out as President Biden pushed Build Back Better because it didn’t look out for states that are heavily reliant on coal mining.

The Inflation Reduction Act also includes $30 billion to increase the production of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and critical minerals processing; $10 billion to build facilities to manufacture things like electric vehicles and solar panels; and $500 million through the Defense Production Act for heat pumps and key mineral processing.

Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock secured major victories as well. The two major pieces of legislation that Senator Reverend Warnock introduced are included in The Inflation Reduction Act are bills to cap insulin costs at $35 a month for patients on Medicare, and his plan to cap the cost of prescription drugs for seniors at $2,000 a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2wuC_0h8bSn6300
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock speaks during a roundtable discussion on insulin prices at the Little 5 Points Pharmacy on Monday, February 28, 2022 in East Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

“I’m thrilled we were finally able to pass this historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our country’s future that will lower costs for Georgians, create clean energy jobs and reduce the deficit all at the same time,” said Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. “I’m especially proud that the legislation includes two provisions I introduced to cap insulin costs for Medicare patients at $35 a month, and to limit the cost of prescription drugs for seniors. This bill will strengthen health care access and lower health care costs for people across Georgia.”

The legislation also permits Medicare to negotiate drug prices, which, if this portion of the bill becomes federal law, would be the largest expansion of the Affordable Care Act, which is colloquially known as Obamacare.

“I’m not in love with politics, I’m in love with change—and this legislation will make real change in people’s lives. From saving seniors money by allowing Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices, to expanding vital health care subsidies, to greening the economy, this legislation will make a lasting impact on Georgians’ lives,” continued Senator Warnock.

“Today the Senate passed major legislation aimed at helping seniors afford prescriptions, building an energy-independent economy, cutting pollution, and reducing the deficit,” Ossoff said. “I’m pleased this bill included my Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act to boost U.S. production of solar technology and help Georgia continue to grow as a high-tech manufacturing and renewable energy powerhouse.”

Meanwhile, the Democrats approved a new 15 percent corporate minimum tax on the profits companies report to shareholders, which has been characterized as a win for the private equity lobby. The new corporate tax will apply to companies that report more than $1 billion in annual income on their financial statements but that are also able to use credits, deductions and other tax treatments to lower their effective tax rates. This provision was shaped by Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona.

Comments / 4

Related
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
eenews.net

House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden

House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Affordable Care Act#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Medicare#Republican#Democratic
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

CPAC speeches contain "thinly veiled calls for violence"

People arrive at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 24, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Rolling Stone, the speeches thus far at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas have been larded with "dark" threats of coming violence as the speakers brushed aside any discussion about the Jan 6 Capitol riot.
DALLAS, TX
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy