ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios has big DC return as he wins Citi Open singles and doubles titles

By Benjamin Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTfuq_0h8bShnh00

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has become the first person to win the Citi Open men’s singles and doubles titles in the same year.

It was a triumphant return for the Australian to the US capital, where he lifted the men’s singles trophy in 2019 for his last ATP Tour title then tumbled out in the first round of last year’s tournament.

Kyrgios, who lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets at the All England Club last month, took just 81 minutes to defeat his Japanese opponent Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3.

A short time later he returned to Stadium Court at Rock Creek Park Tennis Centre to help American Jack Sock defeat the fourth-seeded duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5 6-4.

In singles, the 27-year-old dropped just one set in five matches, never had his serve broken and led the tournament with 96 aces, including 12 against Nishioka.

“It’s just very emotional for me,” Kyrgios said after the singles final.

“To see where I was at last year to now, it’s just an incredible transformation. I just came out with great energy. I knew that I had experience on my side today. I love this court, I’ve played so many good matches here, so I’m just really happy with myself.

“I’ve been in some really dark places. Just to be able to turn it around… There are so many people who have helped me get there, but myself, I’ve shown some serious strength to just continue and persevere and get through all those times and be able to still perform and win tournaments like this one.”

The Canberra product appears on track to gain singles seeding for the US Open, which begins in New York on August 29. The DC victory takes him to 37 in the world, with the top 32 largely protected from facing a top opponent in the first round in Queens.

He will next face Argentina’s Sebastian Baez in the first round of the Montreal Open, but expressed his gratitude to Washington before leaving the city.

“What an amazing day,” he said in a video posted to social media.

“Thank you so much to the city of Washington, the Washington fans, you guys are amazing and I can’t wait to see you guys next year.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Frances Tiafoe reflects on inspirational friendship with Serena Williams

In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf Tour, says Australian PGA Tour player

Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith has signed with the LIV Golf Tour, according to his fellow Australian PGA Tour colleague Cameron Percy. Speaking to RSN radio, a radio station based in Australia, Percy revealed that both Smith and six-time PGA Tour winner Marc Leishman have signed lucrative deals with the Saudi-backed series.
GOLF
US News and World Report

Kyrgios Wins Citi Open Again; Samsonova Takes Women's Title

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then, catching himself,...
TENNIS
International Business Times

Federer 'Has 4 Kids But He Trains Everyday,' World No. 8 Praises Swiss Legend

Argentina's tennis star Diego Schwartzman has heaped praise on Roger Federer, saying the Swiss legend "has four kids but he trains everyday." Federer, who has two sets of twins, has been playing professional tennis for over two decades. He is a part of the "Big Three" in tennis, along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. At present, Nadal leads the Grand Slam race with 22 major titles, one more than Djokovic and two ahead of the 41-year-old Federer.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
FOX Sports

Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round

MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Citi#Australian#The All England Club#Japanese#Stadium Court#American
The Independent

Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins

Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy