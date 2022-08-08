Our Lake Nona Wave Hotel Review for an Extraordinary Couple’s Getaway

Finding the time to have a full getaway together can be tough. Thankfully the Orlando area is full of marvelous closeby destinations. The Lake Nona Wave Hotel is hard to miss if you've ever traveled near Lake Nona. Its modern curvy exterior shines with a purple hue in the evening sky.

This high-tech and high-fashion hotel is truly a destination itself. Even if you stay completely on its grounds, never venturing out to the rest of Lake Nona, you will leave feeling energized and refreshed. And the great news is you're just steps from the Lake Nona Town Center with well-known destinations like Boxi Park.

Here's how to plan a romantic getaway together for something out of the ordinary.

Lake Nona Wave Hotel Review

Sometimes in a place as stylish as this, I get worried that the experience is going to be all about the luxe and the vibe, but not so much about the quality of service. I am happy to report that the Lake Nona Wave Hotel is magnetic and pleasurable through and through.

Admittedly, the Lake Nona Wave Hotel is beyond my normal scope of experience. I am not fashionable. I am not into having my own aesthetic and such. And that's exactly why one night in this place left me feeling renewed.

It is truly an escape from the ordinary. This new hotel is the perfect setting for couples to escape and experience time together in a place that feels very different than the day-to-day routine.

Important note: We received most of our stay complimentary. Our accommodations, one meal, and mixology class were provided to us complimentary. All other expenses were not provided.

Features of Lake Nona Wave Hotel

234 high-tech guest rooms

18 stylish suites

BACÁN signature restaurant

Living Room lobby and gathering place

Living Room Bar

Sculture Garden

Haven Kitchen

Haven Lounge

Haven Pool

Fitness center

Complimentary access to Lake Nona Performance Club

Partnership with USTA National Campus

Lake Nona Wave Hotel Living Room Lobby – Dani Meyering

Guest Rooms

Get ready to relax and live the luxurious life. The guest rooms at Lake Nona Wave Hotel range from one king bed to two queen beds, plus there are 18 artful suites. The bedding is Frette luxury linens, enveloping you in extravagance.

Each guest room, as well as the suites, comes with quite a few cool technological features:

65-inch HD smart television, with built-in Chromecast

In-room tablet with digital concierge

Smart windows that dynamically tint and block 99% of UV light

Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

Lutron lighting and temperature control

Open and close curtains electronically

Plus, a super cool Toto Neorest Smart Toilet

The high-tech touches do not distract from what makes a great hotel a truly great hotel. The rooms are well appointed, beautifully decorated, clean, and comfortable. The design is full of thoughtfulness and intent.

King Bed at Lake Nona Wave Hotel – Dani Meyering

We used the in-room tablet to chat with the front desk – who responded super fast. We also took advantage of the Chromecast function in the smart TV so we could broadcast shows we have saved on an app.

The shower is beautiful and refreshing. The luxurious shampoo and conditioner from France did wonders for my hair. And yes, we even enjoyed the Toto Neorest Smart Toilet complete with a heated seat. Don't knock it 'til you try it!

One Bedroom Suite Bathroom at Lake Nona Wave Hotel – Dani Meyering

Rates range from $215 – $350 for single guest rooms. One bedroom suites range from $380 – $480 per night.

BACÁN signature restaurant

BACÁN's decor and plating made me nervous. Our fellow diners themselves were as stylish as the hotel and its restaurants. Thankfully BACÁN is all substance.

The quality of the food and drinks matches its level of ambiance. This Michelin recommended dining experience is undoubtedly elevated. And yet, it felt inviting.

Starting off the evening, we ordered the Lobster and Burrata Tostadas. A perfect plate for sharing. The two of us each had our own blue corn tostada stacked with lobster meat chunks, pickled tomato, burrata, herbs crema, and toasted pepita. Each bite satisfied us, full of bright, fresh flavor. It paired perfectly with my glass of Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.

Lobster and Burrata Tostadas at BACAN Restaurant at Lake Nona Wave Hotel – Dani Meyering

My husband order the Don Juan cocktail made with Four Roses Small Batch, Tippler’s Orange, 18.21 Havana & Hide. It is smoked tableside and made for a sumptuous way to begin our experience.

For our main course the Crispy Whole Florida Snapper made for sharing tempted us. Instead, we opted to each have our own entree. I selected the Branzino A La Plancha with pea and mint, wild rice, preserved lemon, and crispy purple kale. Branzino is one of my favorite fishes to order at a restaurant, and BACÁN's filled me with delight. I had concerns about the wild rice, thinking it would not pair well with the fish, and somehow it worked beautifully.

Branzino and Duck Breast Entrees at BACAN Restaurant – Dani Meyering

My husband savored every last bite of his entree. The Duck Breast with green tomatillo salsa, preserved rainbow swiss chard, pumpkin, foie gras, and tapioca chips is an interesting and delightful combination. Every bite of everything we ordered tasted delicious and prepared with the utmost care.

We opted for dessert at our next stop. It was hard to resist given how much we enjoyed our meal, but a mixology class waited for us upstairs.

Haven Lounge

Located on the second floor are Haven Kitchen, Haven Lounge, and the Haven Pool. The Haven Kitchen is the main dining area, open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There is a delightful bar here that is open to quench your thirst every day of the week.

Behind Haven Kitchen is the swanky Haven Lounge. This nightlife hot spot gave me Vegas vibes in the best way. The fact that is located behind the Haven Kitchen dining gives it an air of exclusivity that I delighted in.

Haven Lounge at Lake Nona Wave Hotel – Dani Meyering

This is the place to party or just cap off the night. It's a weekend spot as Haven Lounge is only open Thursday – Sunday 7pm – 12am. The highlight here is the incredible cocktail menu. But, there is great food too.

As part of our experience at Lake Nona Wave Hotel, we were invited to partake in a mixology class at Haven Lounge.

We had the opportunity to learn how some of the signature cocktails at Haven Lounge are made with one on one personal attention from a delightful bartender.

Mixology Experience at Haven Lounge – Dani Meyering

Here's what we enjoyed during our experience:

Return Of The Daq : Diplomático Exclusiva Rum, Domain De Canton Ginger Liqueur, Lime, Dragonfruit, Bitterman's Elemakule Tiki Bitters

: Diplomático Exclusiva Rum, Domain De Canton Ginger Liqueur, Lime, Dragonfruit, Bitterman's Elemakule Tiki Bitters : Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Tippler's Orange Liqueur, Yuzu, Avocado Stone Orgeat

46 Shades Of Grey: Maker's 46 Bourbon, Faretti Biscotti Liqueur, Lineage Coffee, Vanilla, Xocolatl Mole Bitter, Fee Brothers Walnut Bitters

Each cocktail we learned about seemed better than the last. It was hard to choose a favorite. If you're heading here to wrap up your evening, I recommend the 46 Shades Of Grey as a final drink because of its coffee and vanilla notes. We also ordered the Carrot Cake dessert to nibble on. This is a modern twist on a classic dessert and we loved it.

One Night Stay Itinerary

Check in at Lake Nona Wave Hotel Hop aboard the Beep self driving shuttle (complimentary) to see some of Lake Nona Or go for a dip in the Haven Pool (2nd floor) Refresh in the room Dinner at BACÁN signature restaurant After dinner drinks at Haven Lounge

Day Two

Order room service or have breakfast at Haven Kitchen Private Tennis Lessons at the USTA National Campus, five minutes away Have a casual lunch at Park Pizza and Brewing Company Dessert at Boxi Park

Do not miss the sculpture garden! Set on 50,000 square feet of picturesque outdoor space, the Lake Nona Sculpture Garden features lush tropical flowers, roughly 300 palm trees, and a world-class collection of sculptures. We absolutely loved strolling through the garden. We went just before dinner, as the sun began to lower bringing forth a nicer temperature and a beautiful evening glow.

Lake Nona Sculpture Garden – Dani Meyering

Other fun things to do at Lake Nona:

One night did not give us enough time to fully experience it all. We did not get any time by the chic Haven Pool. And it would have been really cool to head over to the Lake Nona Performance Club for the Rox Climbing Gym, or some of the group classes. Which is complimentary to hotel guests during their stay.

Plus there are bicycles you can rent at the hotel to get around Lake Nona. And we wish we had tried out the Beep autonomous shuttles that connect Lake Nona Town Center with Canvas Restaurant and Market and other destinations within the Lake Nona region.

After a glorious night enjoying the hotel's dining and lounges, we woke up in our luxurious king bed. Part of me wishes we could have stayed in bed longer, soaking up the room's marvelous atmosphere. But alas, we had 10:00am private tennis lessons scheduled on our behalf.

The Lake Nona Wave Hotel is less than 2 miles from the USTA National Campus. This incredible campus is home to 100 tennis courts including two arena-style championship courts, a family zone, and pickle ball courts.

My husband and I are by no means athletes. We keep relatively fit, but we do not regularly play sports together. Having the opportunity to do something different together was both exciting and a little unnerving. Kind of like a first date.

Private Tennis Lessons at USTA National Campus – Dani Meyering

Doing something that you've not done together before is great for your relationship. This is especially true if you've been together a few years.

Our instructor gave us some great pointers. His friendly demeanor never faltered regardless of how much help we needed.

What a thrill it was to learn more about how to properly play tennis and be able to get some time on the court together. It perfectly encapsulated what we enjoyed so much about our quick couple's getaway in Lake Nona. We did something new and a little outside our comfort zone, in a place that feels like its own world.