ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Our Lake Nona Wave Hotel Review for an Extraordinary Couple’s Getaway

By Dani Meyering
Orlando Date Night Guide
Orlando Date Night Guide
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Jdo6_0h8bSDW100

Finding the time to have a full getaway together can be tough. Thankfully the Orlando area is full of marvelous closeby destinations. The Lake Nona Wave Hotel is hard to miss if you've ever traveled near Lake Nona. Its modern curvy exterior shines with a purple hue in the evening sky.

This high-tech and high-fashion hotel is truly a destination itself. Even if you stay completely on its grounds, never venturing out to the rest of Lake Nona, you will leave feeling energized and refreshed. And the great news is you're just steps from the Lake Nona Town Center with well-known destinations like Boxi Park.

Here's how to plan a romantic getaway together for something out of the ordinary.

Lake Nona Wave Hotel Review

Sometimes in a place as stylish as this, I get worried that the experience is going to be all about the luxe and the vibe, but not so much about the quality of service. I am happy to report that the Lake Nona Wave Hotel is magnetic and pleasurable through and through.

Admittedly, the Lake Nona Wave Hotel is beyond my normal scope of experience. I am not fashionable. I am not into having my own aesthetic and such. And that's exactly why one night in this place left me feeling renewed.

It is truly an escape from the ordinary. This new hotel is the perfect setting for couples to escape and experience time together in a place that feels very different than the day-to-day routine.

Important note: We received most of our stay complimentary. Our accommodations, one meal, and mixology class were provided to us complimentary. All other expenses were not provided.

Features of Lake Nona Wave Hotel

  • 234 high-tech guest rooms
  • 18 stylish suites
  • BACÁN signature restaurant
  • Living Room lobby and gathering place
  • Living Room Bar
  • Sculture Garden
  • Haven Kitchen
  • Haven Lounge
  • Haven Pool
  • Fitness center
  • Complimentary access to Lake Nona Performance Club
  • Partnership with USTA National Campus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dv9tU_0h8bSDW100
Lake Nona Wave Hotel Living Room Lobby – Dani Meyering

Guest Rooms

Get ready to relax and live the luxurious life. The guest rooms at Lake Nona Wave Hotel range from one king bed to two queen beds, plus there are 18 artful suites. The bedding is Frette luxury linens, enveloping you in extravagance.

Each guest room, as well as the suites, comes with quite a few cool technological features:

  • 65-inch HD smart television, with built-in Chromecast
  • In-room tablet with digital concierge
  • Smart windows that dynamically tint and block 99% of UV light
  • Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
  • Lutron lighting and temperature control
  • Open and close curtains electronically
  • Plus, a super cool Toto Neorest Smart Toilet

The high-tech touches do not distract from what makes a great hotel a truly great hotel. The rooms are well appointed, beautifully decorated, clean, and comfortable. The design is full of thoughtfulness and intent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQ2nc_0h8bSDW100
King Bed at Lake Nona Wave Hotel – Dani Meyering

We used the in-room tablet to chat with the front desk – who responded super fast. We also took advantage of the Chromecast function in the smart TV so we could broadcast shows we have saved on an app.

The shower is beautiful and refreshing. The luxurious shampoo and conditioner from France did wonders for my hair. And yes, we even enjoyed the Toto Neorest Smart Toilet complete with a heated seat. Don't knock it 'til you try it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aD2i_0h8bSDW100
One Bedroom Suite Bathroom at Lake Nona Wave Hotel – Dani Meyering

Rates range from $215 – $350 for single guest rooms. One bedroom suites range from $380 – $480 per night.

BACÁN signature restaurant

BACÁN's decor and plating made me nervous. Our fellow diners themselves were as stylish as the hotel and its restaurants. Thankfully BACÁN is all substance.

The quality of the food and drinks matches its level of ambiance. This Michelin recommended dining experience is undoubtedly elevated. And yet, it felt inviting.

Starting off the evening, we ordered the Lobster and Burrata Tostadas. A perfect plate for sharing. The two of us each had our own blue corn tostada stacked with lobster meat chunks, pickled tomato, burrata, herbs crema, and toasted pepita. Each bite satisfied us, full of bright, fresh flavor. It paired perfectly with my glass of Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xEom_0h8bSDW100
Lobster and Burrata Tostadas at BACAN Restaurant at Lake Nona Wave Hotel – Dani Meyering

My husband order the Don Juan cocktail made with Four Roses Small Batch, Tippler’s Orange, 18.21 Havana & Hide. It is smoked tableside and made for a sumptuous way to begin our experience.

For our main course the Crispy Whole Florida Snapper made for sharing tempted us. Instead, we opted to each have our own entree. I selected the Branzino A La Plancha with pea and mint, wild rice, preserved lemon, and crispy purple kale. Branzino is one of my favorite fishes to order at a restaurant, and BACÁN's filled me with delight. I had concerns about the wild rice, thinking it would not pair well with the fish, and somehow it worked beautifully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vg0Vq_0h8bSDW100
Branzino and Duck Breast Entrees at BACAN Restaurant – Dani Meyering

My husband savored every last bite of his entree. The Duck Breast with green tomatillo salsa, preserved rainbow swiss chard, pumpkin, foie gras, and tapioca chips is an interesting and delightful combination. Every bite of everything we ordered tasted delicious and prepared with the utmost care.

We opted for dessert at our next stop. It was hard to resist given how much we enjoyed our meal, but a mixology class waited for us upstairs.

Haven Lounge

Located on the second floor are Haven Kitchen, Haven Lounge, and the Haven Pool. The Haven Kitchen is the main dining area, open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There is a delightful bar here that is open to quench your thirst every day of the week.

Behind Haven Kitchen is the swanky Haven Lounge. This nightlife hot spot gave me Vegas vibes in the best way. The fact that is located behind the Haven Kitchen dining gives it an air of exclusivity that I delighted in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rUwt_0h8bSDW100
Haven Lounge at Lake Nona Wave Hotel – Dani Meyering

This is the place to party or just cap off the night. It's a weekend spot as Haven Lounge is only open Thursday – Sunday 7pm – 12am. The highlight here is the incredible cocktail menu. But, there is great food too.

As part of our experience at Lake Nona Wave Hotel, we were invited to partake in a mixology class at Haven Lounge.

We had the opportunity to learn how some of the signature cocktails at Haven Lounge are made with one on one personal attention from a delightful bartender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gySvl_0h8bSDW100
Mixology Experience at Haven Lounge – Dani Meyering

Here's what we enjoyed during our experience:

  • Return Of The Daq: Diplomático Exclusiva Rum, Domain De Canton Ginger Liqueur, Lime, Dragonfruit, Bitterman's Elemakule Tiki Bitters
  • : Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Tippler's Orange Liqueur, Yuzu, Avocado Stone Orgeat
  • 46 Shades Of Grey: Maker's 46 Bourbon, Faretti Biscotti Liqueur, Lineage Coffee, Vanilla, Xocolatl Mole Bitter, Fee Brothers Walnut Bitters

Each cocktail we learned about seemed better than the last. It was hard to choose a favorite. If you're heading here to wrap up your evening, I recommend the 46 Shades Of Grey as a final drink because of its coffee and vanilla notes. We also ordered the Carrot Cake dessert to nibble on. This is a modern twist on a classic dessert and we loved it.

One Night Stay Itinerary

  1. Check in at Lake Nona Wave Hotel
  2. Hop aboard the Beep self driving shuttle (complimentary) to see some of Lake Nona
  3. Or go for a dip in the Haven Pool (2nd floor)
  4. Refresh in the room
  5. Dinner at BACÁN signature restaurant
  6. After dinner drinks at Haven Lounge

Day Two

  1. Order room service or have breakfast at Haven Kitchen
  2. Private Tennis Lessons at the USTA National Campus, five minutes away
  3. Have a casual lunch at Park Pizza and Brewing Company
  4. Dessert at Boxi Park

Do not miss the sculpture garden! Set on 50,000 square feet of picturesque outdoor space, the Lake Nona Sculpture Garden features lush tropical flowers, roughly 300 palm trees, and a world-class collection of sculptures. We absolutely loved strolling through the garden. We went just before dinner, as the sun began to lower bringing forth a nicer temperature and a beautiful evening glow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzK7g_0h8bSDW100
Lake Nona Sculpture Garden – Dani Meyering

Other fun things to do at Lake Nona:

One night did not give us enough time to fully experience it all. We did not get any time by the chic Haven Pool. And it would have been really cool to head over to the Lake Nona Performance Club for the Rox Climbing Gym, or some of the group classes. Which is complimentary to hotel guests during their stay.

Plus there are bicycles you can rent at the hotel to get around Lake Nona. And we wish we had tried out the Beep autonomous shuttles that connect Lake Nona Town Center with Canvas Restaurant and Market and other destinations within the Lake Nona region.

After a glorious night enjoying the hotel's dining and lounges, we woke up in our luxurious king bed. Part of me wishes we could have stayed in bed longer, soaking up the room's marvelous atmosphere. But alas, we had 10:00am private tennis lessons scheduled on our behalf.

The Lake Nona Wave Hotel is less than 2 miles from the USTA National Campus. This incredible campus is home to 100 tennis courts including two arena-style championship courts, a family zone, and pickle ball courts.

My husband and I are by no means athletes. We keep relatively fit, but we do not regularly play sports together. Having the opportunity to do something different together was both exciting and a little unnerving. Kind of like a first date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uL9az_0h8bSDW100
Private Tennis Lessons at USTA National Campus – Dani Meyering

Doing something that you've not done together before is great for your relationship. This is especially true if you've been together a few years.

Our instructor gave us some great pointers. His friendly demeanor never faltered regardless of how much help we needed.

What a thrill it was to learn more about how to properly play tennis and be able to get some time on the court together. It perfectly encapsulated what we enjoyed so much about our quick couple's getaway in Lake Nona. We did something new and a little outside our comfort zone, in a place that feels like its own world.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Inside the Stunning New Overwater Reef Residence at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Click here to read the full article. The Maldives already has stiff competition amongst its luxury hotels—and the Park Hyatt just upped the stakes with the debut of its newest residence. Located in the Huvadhoo Atoll—just 34 miles from the equator—the new three-bedroom Overwater Reef Residence at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a part of the property’s SLOW concept, which emphasizes a sustainable, organic lifestyle that centers around quality time spent with loved ones. Spanning over 9,600 square feet, the massive residence has unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, complete with the master king bedroom suite on the west wing and...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Salcombe Harbour Beach Club hotel review: A taste of yacht club life in quaintest Devon

In a nutshell: Riviera living in pretty, nature-wrapped Devon â complete with bobbing boats, a bunting-strung ferry, and endless glorious produce on your plate, breakfast buffet and in your champagne flute.The neighbourhoodThe exclusive, boaty town of Salcombe â but not slap bang in the well-heeled harbour itself. The Beach Club is two bays onward from Salcombe proper, facing a small bay known as South Sands. There are forested cliffs on either side, with a few swish property developments to eye up, and a quaint chapel-like café on the sands. Once you’ve driven up and parked in the hotel’s spacious, gated...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Orange Park, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Sculpture Garden#Fitness#Lobster Meat#Travel Guide#Travel Naturalviews#Getaway#The Lake Nona Wave Hotel
brides.com

Bali Beach Resorts for Your Dream Honeymoon

Not all islands are created equal—some are just so special, they tower above the rest. Bali is one of these, seductive to anyone with an affection for Mother Nature’s beauty or fascinating culture, genuinely warm and friendly people, and food bursting with flavor and personality. There’s no question the Indonesian island is saturated with intricate Hindu temples, palm trees and lush jungles, idyllic beaches, and some of the world’s best surfing, which makes it an impeccable choice for a honeymoon. The allure is backed up by authentic, once-in-a-lifetime experiences enhanced further by the surreal settings.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
consultant360.com

Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura

1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
ORLANDO, FL
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin

When visiting urban centers around the world, Travel + Leisure readers love to be in the thick of the action. For this inaugural list of the best hotels in Dublin, voters favored properties in prime locations — especially neighborhoods south of the River Liffey and walkable to iconic sites such as Trinity College.
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

15 Dreamy Airbnbs in Costa Rica, From Open-Air Treehouses to Beachside Villas

Between the tropical jungle canopy teeming with wildlife and miles of untouched beaches, Costa Rica is an ideal spot for a dose of surf and sun—and a place worth spending more than a few days in to fully explore its stunning bounds. From the unbeatable surf breaks and small-town charm of Nosara to the thermal baths, botanical gardens, and trout farms of Chirripó, there are many landscapes to keep you intrigued, and to consider making your temporary home when searching for a Costa Rica Airbnb.
RETAIL
disneytips.com

Universal Orlando Announces New Chaperone Policy; Will Disney World Be Next?

Are chaperone policies going to be a part of the future of theme parks? Recent changes by Parks across the company may indicate just that. Walt Disney World is surrounded by a number of other theme parks in Central Florida, including Universal Orlando, and Sea World just to name a few. While the different Parks all have their own audiences and themes, they do share a number of procedures in common.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Woman arrives at luxury Bali Airbnb to find spooky, overgrown ‘ghost villa’

A woman who booked a “glamorous villa” in Bali on Airbnb arrived to find an eerie, overgrown derelict villa.Bree Robertson, originally from New Zealand, had booked the rental for one night, after reading a few reviews of the place, to celebrate her and her travel partner’s one-month anniversary of moving to the island.The listing stated that the rental villa had an infinity pool, onsite restaurant and views overlooking the rainforest.In a TikTok video that now has over 4.4 million views, Ms Robertson said the villa had cost her $80 (£41) for the night.However, when she and her partner arrived at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
303
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why more than 60 million people visit each year. But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Orlando for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://orlandodatenightguide.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy