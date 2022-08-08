Read full article on original website
Billings Needs a Great Drive-In Theater; 5 Movies They Should Play First
Two months ago, the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel was destroyed in a blaze. It was one of the most heartbreaking things to witness because it was such a beloved landmark in our area. I think the Billings area deserves another great drive-in theater. The location is easy; right next to the Zimmerman Trail is a field where you could easily put the entrance gate, movie screen, and parking areas. You could call it "The Trailhead Drive-In" and I guarantee you'll have a lot of interest in the community. If it opens, I've also got some pitches for movies it should play as a sort of warm-up.
Montana Black Bear Gets Trapped in ‘Su-BEAR-Ru’ for Over 8 Hours
If you had to think of the most popular vehicle in Montana, you would probably lean towards an F-150 or Ram 1500. But, in all fairness, the vehicle of choice for many Montanans is a Subaru Outback. You cannot throw a rock in Missoula without hitting a Subaru. But, have you ever heard of a Su-Bear-Ru?
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
New teepee set up in Billings as part of 'Welcome to Indian Country' event
Welcome to Indian Country will be held at the Red Oxx Aug. 13 and will be the first of the seven part Sukin Series put on by The Billings Symphony.
Sweeten Your Workday Billings! Win Honey Treats from Queen Bee Gardens.
97.1 Kiss FM and Queen Bee Gardens are going to Sweeten Your Workday with a variety of sweet treats to get you through the week. Every Friday, we'll select one winner who will receive a $25 gift certificate from Queen Bee Gardens at 896 S. 29th Street West, just off King Avenue West next to Cold Stone Creamery.
3 rescued in Yellowstone River in Billings
The kids were playing on a tube near Riverfront Park when they were swept farther down the river, causing the mom to chase after them.
Multi-Platinum Selling Country Music Star Will Perform at Billings Skate Park
The third "Summer Sounds" concert of 2022 was just announced for Downtown Billings, and this show will feature one of country music's hottest new stars performing at our skate park. Labor Day weekend will be a party in the Magic City on Saturday, September 3 when singer-songwriter Kip Moore brings...
Portion of Stillwater River closed after exposed pipeline discovered
An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river and is impeding floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Montana Rescue Mission celebrates launching of new Billings campus
The campus will include an emergency shelter, a long term program for recovery and 29 affordable apartments.
Eating On a Budget? Here Are My Favorite Cheap Eats in Billings
Sometimes, you just can't afford to go out and spend lots of money on decadent and expensive foods. I probably haven't eaten at a fancy restaurant since last year. We all go through it. So, you've got to know where to go to get grub on a budget. Plus, you want it to taste good too. Billings has lots of options for food, but are there any good budget options in town? Absolutely, there are. Here are my favorite ones.
Group rescued from Yellowstone River after being pulled away by currents
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two kids and an adult are home safe tonight after the Billings Fire Department dispatched its' water rescue unit to the Yellowstone River earlier today. According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, multiple calls came in for a couple of kids and one adult who were stranded in the river and getting pulled away by the current.
Pump failure forces early closure of South Park pool in Billings
As we head into another hot week here in the magic city, Billings pools will be packed. But families now have one fewer place to swim as the South Park Pool has unexpectedly closed for the season.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
New Town Pump going in at King Ave. and Shiloh Road
Have you been wondering what the mega construction project is at the corner of King Avenue and Shiloh Road in Billings?. If you drive either Shiloh or King, you’re familiar with the roundabout where the two streets meet. A major construction project has been underway for months and is a great economic strength indicator for Billings.
Major Repairs Begin in Yellowstone to Address Flooding
According to a press release by Yellowstone National Park, major construction repairs began on Tuesday. The work will be done on damaged sections of the park’s Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, with repairs on two areas estimated to be completed by Oct. 15 of this year.
40 Food Trucks, Live Bands Set for ‘Battle on the Yellowstone’ in Billings
Over 5,000 people are expected to attend an annual fundraiser for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings later this month that will feature dozens of food trucks. The Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is set for Saturday, August 27 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Gabel Road in Billings, and includes a full day of live entertainment.
Lash Vending Machine in Billings? A What Now!?
Oh yeah, you read that right. There is now a vending machine at the Rimrock Mall, dedicated to... Vending Eyelashes. Let's talk about this a bit. This came by on our TikTok feed today, though the video itself is from last summer at Rimrock Mall. At least the sign of good news came when checking the profile of "Latina Chingona" on TikTok... the vending machine is still going, and seemingly going strong! Gotta love small businesses.
Mysterious Screams for Help in Joliet? Search Finds Nothing
It seems too soon for spooky Halloween stories, but this true tale out of Joliet, MT is giving me some seriously creepy vibes. According to a social media post today (8/9) from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around noon on Sunday (8/7) to a report of children screaming for help.
What Are These Odd, Rusty Fixtures We Found in Downtown Billings?
If you'd ask my parents, they would probably tell you that I've always been a curious person. Even as a child, I found odd things interesting. My curiosity struck again this week when I noticed this unusual old fixture thing in a downtown Billings parking lot. It's in the downtown...
