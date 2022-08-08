ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Billings Needs a Great Drive-In Theater; 5 Movies They Should Play First

Two months ago, the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel was destroyed in a blaze. It was one of the most heartbreaking things to witness because it was such a beloved landmark in our area. I think the Billings area deserves another great drive-in theater. The location is easy; right next to the Zimmerman Trail is a field where you could easily put the entrance gate, movie screen, and parking areas. You could call it "The Trailhead Drive-In" and I guarantee you'll have a lot of interest in the community. If it opens, I've also got some pitches for movies it should play as a sort of warm-up.
Cat Country 102.9

Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings

My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
Cat Country 102.9

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Cat Country 102.9

Eating On a Budget? Here Are My Favorite Cheap Eats in Billings

Sometimes, you just can't afford to go out and spend lots of money on decadent and expensive foods. I probably haven't eaten at a fancy restaurant since last year. We all go through it. So, you've got to know where to go to get grub on a budget. Plus, you want it to taste good too. Billings has lots of options for food, but are there any good budget options in town? Absolutely, there are. Here are my favorite ones.
KULR8

Group rescued from Yellowstone River after being pulled away by currents

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two kids and an adult are home safe tonight after the Billings Fire Department dispatched its' water rescue unit to the Yellowstone River earlier today. According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, multiple calls came in for a couple of kids and one adult who were stranded in the river and getting pulled away by the current.
yourbigsky.com

New Town Pump going in at King Ave. and Shiloh Road

Have you been wondering what the mega construction project is at the corner of King Avenue and Shiloh Road in Billings?. If you drive either Shiloh or King, you’re familiar with the roundabout where the two streets meet. A major construction project has been underway for months and is a great economic strength indicator for Billings.
Cat Country 102.9

Lash Vending Machine in Billings? A What Now!?

Oh yeah, you read that right. There is now a vending machine at the Rimrock Mall, dedicated to... Vending Eyelashes. Let's talk about this a bit. This came by on our TikTok feed today, though the video itself is from last summer at Rimrock Mall. At least the sign of good news came when checking the profile of "Latina Chingona" on TikTok... the vending machine is still going, and seemingly going strong! Gotta love small businesses.
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

