Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 people indicted in alleged drug trafficking ring in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. — Almost two dozen people are facing several charges in an alleged armed drug trafficking organization in middle Georgia. The U.S. Department of Justice released a list of 22 people listed in an indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The charges come...
Georgia nurse practitioner sentenced to federal prison after illegal kickback conspiracy
GEORGIA (WJBF) – A Georgia nurse practitioner will spend time in federal prison and has to pay back more than $1.6 million in restitution after a massive telemedicine fraud scheme. According to the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s office, Sherley L. Beaufils, 44, of Conyers, participated in an illegal kickback conspiracy. According to the […]
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The white father and son who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood each received a second life prison sentence Monday — for committing federal hate crimes, months after getting their first for murder — at a hearing that brought a close to more than two years of criminal proceedings. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood handed down the sentences against Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, reiterating the gravity of the February 2020 killing that shattered their Brunswick community. William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. “A young man is dead. Ahmaud Arbery will be forever 25. And what happened, a jury found, happened because he’s Black,” Wood said. The McMichaels were previously sentenced to life without parole in state court for Arbery’s murder and had asked the judge to divert them to a federal prison to serve their sentences, saying they were worried about their safety in the state prison system. Bryan had sought to serve his federal sentence first. Wood declined all three requests.
Town honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is of Arbery's mother's reaction to the federal sentencing of her son's killers on Monday. A crowd of dozens chanted on a sweltering street corner Tuesday as Ahmaud Arbery's hometown unveiled new street signs honoring the young Black man who was fatally shot after being chased by three white men in a nearby neighborhood — a crime local officials vowed to never forget.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More life sentences handed down in Arbery case
A federal court Monday sentenced the father and son responsible for murdering a Black jogger near Brunswick to life in prison. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot to death in February 2020 by Greg McMichael and his son, Travis. The two men chased Arbery down a street in a pickup truck after observing him on the property […] The post More life sentences handed down in Arbery case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
First Coast News
Live updates: Travis and Greg McMichael receive life sentences for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Update 1:46 p.m.: Judge Wood has sentenced Greg McMichael, 66, to life in prison plus seven years. Like his son, he will first serve his life sentence in state prison. McMichael addressed Arbery's family in court for the first time. Arbery's mother says she accepts his...
Report to police results into arrest of Mississippi woman for fraud, weapon possession
A Mississippi woman was arrested for fraud and weapons possession. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud. After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Russell was taken...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker. “We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy
ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Man accused of family violence in multiple instances arrested in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of violence toward his family multiple times was arrested by the Glynn County Police Department on Monday. Durego Antwan Davis, 37, surrendered to officers after refusing to come out of his apartment, GCPD says. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arbery family prepares for McMichaels, Bryan to be sentenced for hate crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will find out how long they’ll spend in federal prison for hate crime charges. In February, a jury found Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty of pursuing Arbery because of his race. After almost two and a half […]
Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence
ATLANTA — The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense...
Christopher Vaughn murder case: Missouri couple sues Illinois, others
ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney, and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
Four Georgia men sentenced to federal prison after drug trafficking arrest in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Four men have been sentenced to federal prison after being arrested and charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, Exjaben Demontaz Hardman, 43, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Methamphetamine, and he was sentenced to 135 months in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
Judge considers whether to block Georgia's 'heartbeat' law -- again
ATLANTA — A judge is considering whether Georgia officials should once again be prohibited from enforcing the state’s restrictive abortion law while a legal challenge against it is pending. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments Monday from lawyers for the state and for doctors and...
$10,000 in diesel fuel stolen from Pelham gas station; 5 suspects from Georgia charged
Five people from Georgia are under arrest in Alabama after authorities say they stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel over four days last week. The thefts happened between Aug. 2 through Aug. 5, at an undisclosed gas station in Pelham. Those charged are:. - Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, of Conyers.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0