Brunswick, GA

The Associated Press

Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery's death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The white father and son who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood each received a second life prison sentence Monday — for committing federal hate crimes, months after getting their first for murder — at a hearing that brought a close to more than two years of criminal proceedings. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood handed down the sentences against Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, reiterating the gravity of the February 2020 killing that shattered their Brunswick community. William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. “A young man is dead. Ahmaud Arbery will be forever 25. And what happened, a jury found, happened because he’s Black,” Wood said. The McMichaels were previously sentenced to life without parole in state court for Arbery’s murder and had asked the judge to divert them to a federal prison to serve their sentences, saying they were worried about their safety in the state prison system. Bryan had sought to serve his federal sentence first. Wood declined all three requests.
11Alive

Town honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is of Arbery's mother's reaction to the federal sentencing of her son's killers on Monday. A crowd of dozens chanted on a sweltering street corner Tuesday as Ahmaud Arbery's hometown unveiled new street signs honoring the young Black man who was fatally shot after being chased by three white men in a nearby neighborhood — a crime local officials vowed to never forget.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

More life sentences handed down in Arbery case

A federal court Monday sentenced the father and son responsible for murdering a Black jogger near Brunswick to life in prison. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot to death in February 2020 by Greg McMichael and his son, Travis. The two men chased Arbery down a street in a pickup truck after observing him on the property […] The post More life sentences handed down in Arbery case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Clayton News Daily

Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker. “We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will...
The Albany Herald

Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust

ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
The Albany Herald

Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy

ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
11Alive

Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

ATLANTA — The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense...
The Associated Press

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
