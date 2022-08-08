ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Jackson Free Press

Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers

Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Starkville man sentenced in connection to 2019 death of mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a Starkville man pled guilty in connection to the April 2019 death of his mother. Jeffrey Moore was sentenced on one count of culpable negligence manslaughter and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens.  The charges stem […]
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change. The school board has called a special meeting for Tuesday night to discuss the superintendent’s employment. Dr. Cherie Labat has been leading the Columbus Municipal School District since June 2018. She came...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

More COVID Deaths Reported Locally

There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala. And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County. All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Golden Triangle Theatre finds new home at old church

The Golden Triangle Theatre has found a new home in a familiar place, the former First Baptist Church building on Seventh Street North in downtown Columbus. The massive structure, built in 1908, had been on the market since 2005 before Vince Rapisarda purchased it earlier this year. He was soon approached by the organization about potentially using part of the space.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Alexander will not seek new term on CRA board

One person thus far has applied for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Redevelopment Authority Board. CRA Vice President Mark Alexander Sr.’s five-year term expires Sept. 5. So far the sole applicant for the position is Joseph Bragg. Alexander is not seeking reappointment. Alexander told The Dispatch via text...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Clark Family celebrates 55 years of Gospel music

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – It was an afternoon of singing and celebrating a local gospel music family in Aberdeen. The Clark Family’s 55th Anniversary Celebration filled up the Aberdeen Community Center on High Street. Gospel groups from the region and even as far away as Memphis turned out for the event.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital. A man was shot in the arm in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North about midnight Saturday. The victim told police he heard gunfire as he...
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $50,000. TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2. UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0. AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘The Town Is Coming Back’: Amory Musician Reopens Opry, Holds Sock Hop

Zach and Crysta Smith were leaving downtown Amory, Miss., after dinner on Friday, July 29, 2022, when they saw the marquees outside the Main Street Opry advertising a sock hop, a social dance popular in the 1950s and 1960s where teenagers would remove their shoes before dancing on wooden gymnasium floors.
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Police SUV collided with rear of school bus in Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A police cruiser collided with the rear of a school bus in Itawamba County Monday morning, Aug. 8. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said the incident happened at approximately 7:30 on Adams Street. The police chief reported zero injuries and said the collision caused minor damage.
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon; died at hospital

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 6 at a home on East Street. The police chief said the young girl found her father’s gun in a bedroom. She died at a local hospital.
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Coroner identifies body found Sunday in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning, July 17 in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body was found at a Chevron gas station on South Gloster Street. She identified the man as Takei McFarland,...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Victim’s girlfriend charged with Friday murder

The girlfriend of a man found stabbed in a vehicle in East Columbus has been arrested for his murder. Carla Marie Hunt, 51, of Columbus, is charged with killing 55-year-old Willie D. Jennings during a domestic dispute on Friday, Police Chief Fred Shelton said. “Her and (Jennings) were at a...
COLUMBUS, MS

