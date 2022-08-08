Read full article on original website
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss football ranked No. 24, Mississippi State receiving votes in first USA TODAY coaches poll
Both Magnolia State rivals in the Southeastern Conference made an appearance in Monday’s USA TODAY coaches poll, the first of the 2022 season. Ole Miss was ranked No. 24, while Mississippi State received 19 voting points. The Bulldogs got the 11th-most votes of teams outside the top 25. The...
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo chef represents Mississippi in Great American Seafood Cook-Off
Tupelo's Chef Cooper Miller is the King of Mississippi Seafood. He joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about his recent experience while competing for a national title.
Jackson Free Press
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
Starkville man sentenced in connection to 2019 death of mother
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a Starkville man pled guilty in connection to the April 2019 death of his mother. Jeffrey Moore was sentenced on one count of culpable negligence manslaughter and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens. The charges stem […]
wcbi.com
Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change. The school board has called a special meeting for Tuesday night to discuss the superintendent’s employment. Dr. Cherie Labat has been leading the Columbus Municipal School District since June 2018. She came...
wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
kicks96news.com
More COVID Deaths Reported Locally
There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala. And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County. All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
Commercial Dispatch
Golden Triangle Theatre finds new home at old church
The Golden Triangle Theatre has found a new home in a familiar place, the former First Baptist Church building on Seventh Street North in downtown Columbus. The massive structure, built in 1908, had been on the market since 2005 before Vince Rapisarda purchased it earlier this year. He was soon approached by the organization about potentially using part of the space.
Commercial Dispatch
Alexander will not seek new term on CRA board
One person thus far has applied for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Redevelopment Authority Board. CRA Vice President Mark Alexander Sr.’s five-year term expires Sept. 5. So far the sole applicant for the position is Joseph Bragg. Alexander is not seeking reappointment. Alexander told The Dispatch via text...
wcbi.com
Clark Family celebrates 55 years of Gospel music
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – It was an afternoon of singing and celebrating a local gospel music family in Aberdeen. The Clark Family’s 55th Anniversary Celebration filled up the Aberdeen Community Center on High Street. Gospel groups from the region and even as far away as Memphis turned out for the event.
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital. A man was shot in the arm in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North about midnight Saturday. The victim told police he heard gunfire as he...
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests
RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $50,000. TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2. UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0. AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of...
mississippifreepress.org
‘The Town Is Coming Back’: Amory Musician Reopens Opry, Holds Sock Hop
Zach and Crysta Smith were leaving downtown Amory, Miss., after dinner on Friday, July 29, 2022, when they saw the marquees outside the Main Street Opry advertising a sock hop, a social dance popular in the 1950s and 1960s where teenagers would remove their shoes before dancing on wooden gymnasium floors.
wtva.com
Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
wtva.com
Police SUV collided with rear of school bus in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A police cruiser collided with the rear of a school bus in Itawamba County Monday morning, Aug. 8. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said the incident happened at approximately 7:30 on Adams Street. The police chief reported zero injuries and said the collision caused minor damage.
wtva.com
4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon; died at hospital
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 6 at a home on East Street. The police chief said the young girl found her father’s gun in a bedroom. She died at a local hospital.
wtva.com
Coroner identifies body found Sunday in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning, July 17 in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body was found at a Chevron gas station on South Gloster Street. She identified the man as Takei McFarland,...
Commercial Dispatch
Victim’s girlfriend charged with Friday murder
The girlfriend of a man found stabbed in a vehicle in East Columbus has been arrested for his murder. Carla Marie Hunt, 51, of Columbus, is charged with killing 55-year-old Willie D. Jennings during a domestic dispute on Friday, Police Chief Fred Shelton said. “Her and (Jennings) were at a...
