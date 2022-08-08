ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly dry conditions expected through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday. The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through early next week. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next seven days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly and...
Hawaii News Now - Weather

Winds could become locally strong midweek as a low pressure system passes to the south. Trades and a drier airmass will close out the weekend. Returning trades could become gusty by the middle of the coming week. Weak trades linger into Aloha Friday. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM...
Trade winds bringing a return of windward showers

Trade winds will settle in over the state this week with showers focusing once more over windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Locally stronger trade winds will be possible by midweek, along with an increase in showers over the southern end of the state, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far to the south.
Hawaii State
Working from home permanently is the new norm for some Hawaii employees

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
After a long hiatus, cultural festival celebrating Samoan heritage underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s largest Pacific Islander communities is holding a cultural celebration this week at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. This is the first Samoan Heritage Week since 2016 hosted by the American Samoan Government Office in Hawaii. Through Thursday, the public can come out for sports competitions, entertainment, activities and local food.
HECO to customers: Expect your bill to be higher in October

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up Oahu residents, expect your electricity bills to jump 7% this October. Hawaiian Electric says it’s the short-term cost of transitioning from coal to renewable energy. When Hawaii’s last coal plant in Campbell Industrial Park shuts down on Sept. 1, Hawaiian Electric will need to...
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Body of a man believed to be missing 61-year-old hiker found on Waimano Ridge Trail. EMS said the body was found roughly 100 feet below a cliff shortly after 11 Tuesday morning. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM HST. |. By Jonathan Jared...
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mud-slinging in the Democratic race for governor continues with a new accusation from U.S. Rep. Kahele. Kahele claims Lt. Gov. Josh Green lied when speaking about his mother-in-law and Hawaiian Home Lands in order to score political points. In 2019, Green spoke at the Sovereign Council of...
It’s National SPAM Musubi Day! Here’s how to get one for free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - SPAM lovers rejoice!. August 8 — or 8-08 — marks L&L Hawaii’s second annual National SPAM Musubi Day. For Monday only, the Hawaii-based chain is celebrating with free SPAM musubi at select stores!. Here’s how to claim Hawaii’s go-to roll for free:
Fueled by doubts, hundreds of Hawaii Republicans sign up as election observers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Republicans are voting more people into office who believe the 2020 election was stolen and the doubts have fueled interest in volunteering as an observer in Hawaii. Hawaii elections officials and volunteers say there’s been increased scrutiny because of accusations of fraud ― and they say...
Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will receive $78 million from multiple opioid settlements as part of lawsuits against drug manufacturers, and the governor says more funding could be on the way. In a news conference, Gov. David Ige said the funds will be spent on treatment, prevention and education. “Too many...
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Maui arrested a year after crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian last year. Pukalani resident Daniel Fowler, 60, was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. He faces charges of causing a deadly crash and first-degree negligent homicide. The crash on June 27, 2021 killed...
