Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly dry conditions expected through Thursday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday. The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through early next week. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next seven days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly and...
Hawaii News Now - Weather
Trade winds bringing a return of windward showers
Trade winds will settle in over the state this week with showers focusing once more over windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Locally stronger trade winds will be possible by midweek, along with an increase in showers over the southern end of the state, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far to the south.
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
Working from home permanently is the new norm for some Hawaii employees
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here's why
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach after scare sends people fleeing. Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach — the sight of which triggered a scare that left people running in all directions. Local academy helps...
After a long hiatus, cultural festival celebrating Samoan heritage underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s largest Pacific Islander communities is holding a cultural celebration this week at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. This is the first Samoan Heritage Week since 2016 hosted by the American Samoan Government Office in Hawaii. Through Thursday, the public can come out for sports competitions, entertainment, activities and local food.
HECO to customers: Expect your bill to be higher in October
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up Oahu residents, expect your electricity bills to jump 7% this October. Hawaiian Electric says it’s the short-term cost of transitioning from coal to renewable energy. When Hawaii’s last coal plant in Campbell Industrial Park shuts down on Sept. 1, Hawaiian Electric will need to...
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
For some, working from home is the ‘new normal’ — and the workforce is embracing it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than a decade, Shauna Pantohan would make the hours-long commute to her Bank of Hawaii office downtown. She says the pandemic was a blessing in disguise. “I could roll out of bed and have stretchy pants on the bottom and then a nice top bottom...
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mud-slinging in the Democratic race for governor continues with a new accusation from U.S. Rep. Kahele. Kahele claims Lt. Gov. Josh Green lied when speaking about his mother-in-law and Hawaiian Home Lands in order to score political points. In 2019, Green spoke at the Sovereign Council of...
It’s National SPAM Musubi Day! Here’s how to get one for free
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - SPAM lovers rejoice!. August 8 — or 8-08 — marks L&L Hawaii’s second annual National SPAM Musubi Day. For Monday only, the Hawaii-based chain is celebrating with free SPAM musubi at select stores!. Here’s how to claim Hawaii’s go-to roll for free:
In wake of Uvalde, Hawaii law enforcement agencies coordinate on unified active shooter plan
Fueled by doubts, hundreds of Hawaii Republicans sign up as election observers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Republicans are voting more people into office who believe the 2020 election was stolen and the doubts have fueled interest in volunteering as an observer in Hawaii. Hawaii elections officials and volunteers say there’s been increased scrutiny because of accusations of fraud ― and they say...
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will receive $78 million from multiple opioid settlements as part of lawsuits against drug manufacturers, and the governor says more funding could be on the way. In a news conference, Gov. David Ige said the funds will be spent on treatment, prevention and education. “Too many...
Haven’t voted yet? Here’s how to cast your ballot in Hawaii’s primary election
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The primary election in Hawaii is Saturday and voting by mail and in-person is already in full swing. Registered voters in the state should have received their ballot in the mail by July 26. Residents can still register to vote any time up to the election online...
Swift response from HPD prevented injuries, gunfire in Waikiki scare, experts say
Daughter of murdered woman faces alleged killer in court, sharing new testimony. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, a mother of three, disappeared eight...
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Maui arrested a year after crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian last year. Pukalani resident Daniel Fowler, 60, was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. He faces charges of causing a deadly crash and first-degree negligent homicide. The crash on June 27, 2021 killed...
