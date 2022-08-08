COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman pleaded guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the death of her 11-year-old stepson in El Paso County. Tara Sabin entered the plea on Tuesday. She was originally facing a charge of 1st-degree murder for the death of Zachary Sabin. Zachary passed away in March of 2020 as a result of “forced water intoxication,” according to the finding by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s report says Zachary was forced to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without food. He reportedly began vomiting and was found dead in his bed with oral foam. The coroner reports he also had blunt force trauma.

