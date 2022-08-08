Read full article on original website
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead
Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs
Man accused of killing former Marine wife, deputy
The family of a woman who was found dead in a front yard in unincorporated El Paso County has identified her as Alexandra Rachelle Mittig.
Stepmom pleads guilty for 11-year-old’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death in El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman pleaded guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the death of her 11-year-old stepson in El Paso County. Tara Sabin entered the plea on Tuesday. She was originally facing a charge of 1st-degree murder for the death of Zachary Sabin. Zachary passed away in March of 2020 as a result of “forced water intoxication,” according to the finding by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s report says Zachary was forced to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without food. He reportedly began vomiting and was found dead in his bed with oral foam. The coroner reports he also had blunt force trauma.
Woman's body found on mountain in Colorado
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Lookout Mountain, near Golden, on Tuesday morning. Officials believe that the woman was in her 30's at the time of her death. Investigators believe that there is no clear threat to the public,...
'Who couldn't see this coming': Man who repeatedly violated probation charged in Denver homicide
DENVER — A man charged with murder for the shooting death of a father of two at a Denver park had repeatedly violated probation conditions in the months before the killing related to a prior conviction in El Paso County. Court records show Alejandro Blanco's "continued violations of the...
Armed suspect at large after robbing Colorado Springs dollar store
Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a male suspect in connection to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in East Colorado Springs. Monday night, police from the Sand Creek Division received a call for an armed robbery at 3700 E. Airport Rd., just before 7:30 p.m. At the scene, The post Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Vehicle crosses in front of CSPD Motor Vehicle causing a collision
Driver crossing intersection causes a collision with CSPD Motor Unit near Centennial Blvd yesterday.
Sheriff expresses anger as US attorneys fight traffic ticket issued to federal officer
DENVER — For at least an hour, the unmarked SUV moving fast with lights and sirens down busy Highway 285 was a mystery to the Colorado State Patrol and the Park County Sheriff’s Office. People traveling on the highway on July 16, 2021 were reporting the driver was...
Officials say scene is secure after deputy killed in the line of duty
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies and Colorado Springs Police Officers are no longer searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a deputy on Sunday.
Pueblo woman found with fentanyl while being booked into jail
PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail on Saturday when the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they found more than 300 fentanyl pills on her. A patrol deputy initially contacted the woman, 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca, at the Loaf N Jug on Santa Fe Drive where she had […]
El Paso County Sheriff's deputy killed in line of duty in Security-Widefield
Police lights flashed with lightning, and sirens wailed as thunder rumbled. While no tears were visibly shed by officers located at Memorial Hospital, the rain falling more than set the mood. Andrew Peery, a decorated SWAT operator and deputy at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was killed Sunday evening...
Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City. Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.
Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail
2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, crews are working to put out a trash fire at American Iron and Metal in southeast Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at 3315 Drennan Industrial Lp. S., just before 11 a.m. Colorado Springs Fire Department say the fire is under control. There are no reported injuries. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal appeared first on KRDO.
Friends remember classmates killed in head-on crash
Friends and classmates of two Castle Rock teens who were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend talked exclusively to FOX31.
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
