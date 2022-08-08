ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he threatened to shoot police during a domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a call for a domestic disturbance incident in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Cir., just after 2:30 p.m. Police say a The post Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Stepmom pleads guilty for 11-year-old’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman pleaded guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the death of her 11-year-old stepson in El Paso County. Tara Sabin entered the plea on Tuesday. She was originally facing a charge of 1st-degree murder for the death of Zachary Sabin. Zachary passed away in March of 2020 as a result of “forced water intoxication,” according to the finding by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s report says Zachary was forced to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without food. He reportedly began vomiting and was found dead in his bed with oral foam. The coroner reports he also had blunt force trauma.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
OutThere Colorado

Woman's body found on mountain in Colorado

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Lookout Mountain, near Golden, on Tuesday morning. Officials believe that the woman was in her 30's at the time of her death. Investigators believe that there is no clear threat to the public,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Armed suspect at large after robbing Colorado Springs dollar store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robber remains at large after holding up a dollar store Monday evening. Staff at the Family Dollar off Airport and Academy told police the suspect strolled into the store just before 7:30 p.m. and made a beeline for the register. Fixing his gun on the employees, he helped himself to cash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a male suspect in connection to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in East Colorado Springs. Monday night, police from the Sand Creek Division received a call for an armed robbery at 3700 E. Airport Rd., just before 7:30 p.m. At the scene, The post Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
KXRM

Pueblo woman found with fentanyl while being booked into jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail on Saturday when the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they found more than 300 fentanyl pills on her. A patrol deputy initially contacted the woman, 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca, at the Loaf N Jug on Santa Fe Drive where she had […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City. Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 300 suspected fentanyl pills were found on a woman while she was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies have identified the woman as 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca. Saturday night, a sheriff's patrol deputy contacted Apodaca at the Loaf 'N Jug at 1700 block of Santa Fe The post Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
The Denver Gazette

2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro

Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, crews are working to put out a trash fire at American Iron and Metal in southeast Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at 3315 Drennan Industrial Lp. S., just before 11 a.m. Colorado Springs Fire Department say the fire is under control. There are no reported injuries. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
truecrimedaily

Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
WESTCLIFFE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy