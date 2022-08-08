Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Lee’s Summit mayor responds following cancellation at water park
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green. 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village, Kansas. Local stars join Kansas City Mayor’s Night Hoops. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Some teens...
abc17news.com
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
Family says party cancellation at Lee’s Summit waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
Family of teens who planned pool party in Lee’s Summit calling for change
The father of two teenagers who had planned a pool party at the Summit Waves water park in Lee’s Summit is calling for changes after the party was cancelled at the last minute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Business Times
Being 'Uncomfortable' Hosting Certain Group Isn't Racism, Says Park That Turned Away Blacks
Missouri's water park Summit Waves has denied racism allegations after accusations that it turned away a large group of guests on Aug. 6 for an event paid for by a Black family. Chris Evans, the father of the boys who organized the event, spoke about the incident with KCTV5 Monday...
Dana & Parks: Kids have longer walks to school this year thanks to bus driver shortage
School districts in the Kansas City area are dealing with a severe shortage of bus drivers, which means some students will have to walk farther to get to school than before – a lot farther.
Lee’s Summit mayor calls for change after Summit Waves incident
Lee's Summit mayor calls for review of Summit Waves diversity and inclusion process after family claims discrimination at weekend party.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Couple flying small plane across Michigan to visit family vanished 45 years ago -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago. A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
KCTV 5
Buffalo injures Kansas sheriff’s deputy, animal’s owner found gored to death
BUSHTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a buffalo charged and seriously injured a Kansas sheriff’s deputy one day before the animal’s owner was found gored to death. Ellsworth County Sheriff Murray Marston said in a news release that the buffalo had wandered onto a state highway and the deputy was trying to get the animal back in a pasture when it charged.
KCTV 5
Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November
‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list. The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue is known for its bright colors and free food and clothing put outside for those in need. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. City officials hope a new project along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan driver dies after rolling vehicle over while swerving to avoid deer
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after rolling their vehicle over while swerving to avoid a deer, according to authorities. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 4:17 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, were dispatched to the area of Duce and Beard roads in Kenockee Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
KMBC.com
Independence School District could consider four-day school week as trend grows
LATHROP, Mo. — A major school district in the Kansas City metro could be considering a four-day school week. On Tuesday night, the Independence Board of Education could take the first step toward looking at how a shorter week would work. There's an item on the meeting agenda asking...
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. calls for special session on tax relief
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. is calling for Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to provide immediate tax relief to Missourians.
KCTV 5
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
Check Out This Fabulous Restaurant Two Hours From Sedalia
If your idea of dining out is to experience an excellent meal, not just to eat a good-tasting meal then you need to check out this restaurant in St. James, just two hours from Sedalia. Sybill's Saint James Restaurant opened in May 2006 without any promotion in a modern Southern...
KCTV 5
Marijuana in Missouri: What’s in the amendment up for public vote?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In three months, voters in Missouri will decide whether cannabis should be legal without a medical card. If what’s on the ballot as Amendment 3 passes, Missouri will be the 20th state to legalize marijuana for adult use without a medical card. But, one piece of the amendment does something no other states’ efforts have.
‘I’m sorry for what you’re going to see’: Tennessee man accused of animal cruelty
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of animal cruelty after nine dogs were found inside a home in “deplorable conditions” that included the corpses of other dogs, authorities said. David Hendrix, 57, of Hendersonville, was charged with nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to...
KCTV 5
242 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive compensation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board announced it has awarded financial support to 242 victims of violent crime at its July meeting. According to the Attorney General’s office, compensation was awarded in 134 new cases while additional expenses were paid in 108 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $188,475.92.
Comments / 1