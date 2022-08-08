(Above) Vacant houses at 1020 Franklin (left) and 1022 Franklin (right) burned to a total loss over the weekend when a blaze at 1022 spread next door to 1020. Four vacant houses in Danville have all been declared total losses after fires this past weekend. In one case, an empty burning home at 1022 Franklin Street spread to another abandoned home next door at 1020 Franklin. The other two abandoned house fires were at 322 Harmon and 501 West Madison. All four of these fires are still being investigated. There has been a significant amount of vacant home fires of late. And Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters says if there is a vacant home in your area, please watch for any changes; be it in the structure itself, or in people in the area.

