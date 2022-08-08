Read full article on original website
WTHI
Honoring the life of local 16-year-old killed in car crash
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris community is coming together to remember a local teenager. Brody Sanders tragically died in a car crash on Saturday morning. Now, the community is honoring and remembering the life of the 16-year-old. On Sunday, dozens of family, friends, teachers, and classmates came together in...
wibqam.com
College students provide homework help for students in grades 6-12
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – With another school year under way, local college students will be offering homework help for math and science. Rose-Hulman’s AskRose homework help service will now be available Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tutors will be offering free sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email, or chat. This service will be offered until the end of May and it will be closed during Rose-Hulman’s holiday breaks.
Three Kings of Peace raises $3k to find teen’s killer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A crime prevention group in Danville is raising money to go toward a reward for finding the person who killed a teenager last month. 14-year-old Ronald Miller was shot on July 11 near Davis and Hazel Streets and later died at the hospital. No one has been arrested yet in connection […]
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Catlin Woman Crowned Georgetown Fair Queen
The 2022 Georgetown Fair crowned its new Queen last night. Brylie Smith of Catlin, the daughter of Kory & Lainey Smith, was crowned Queen of this year’s fair among a group of eleven candidates. She will be a senior at Salt Fork High School this fall. 1st runner-up is...
Terre Haute woman charged with punching toddler
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 after reportedly punching a two-year-old in the face. According to court documents, Raesha J. Stevens, 25, punched her neighbor and her neighbor’s two-year-old son on July 23. The neighbor told police that […]
WTHI
Sullivan City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the City of Sullivan are remembering the life of a fallen hero today. The Sullivan City Fire Department held a memorial for fallen firefighter -- Ray Jordan. It was downtown at the First Responder Memorial. Jordan died in the line of duty on August...
WTHI
Edgar County officials searching for missing 16-year-old
BROCTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teen after a missing persons report was filed. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Brayden E. Powell was last seen at his residence around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call the...
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating officers, a van driven by Jeremiah […]
Champaign Co. coroner: Man dead after hit by vehicle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man they said was hit by a vehicle over the weekend. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said this happened Sunday night at Mattis Avenue and John Street in Champaign. He stated 28-year-old Bryson O. Walker was pronounced dead […]
Danville Fire: Four houses destroyed in weekend fires
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville responded to four fires over the weekend that resulted in the total loss of four homes. The first fire happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters responded to 322 Harmon Street for a house fire and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. They extinguished […]
WAND TV
Police: Victim and suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash knew each other
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for August 8th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is telling drivers to avoid the area of IL Route 1 at Stewart Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident. A post on Facebook indicated the area of Preston St. at 500 N is also closed.
Effingham Radio
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Edgar County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. 600 Block of East Court Street, Paris, Edgar County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m. VEHICLE:. Unit 1- 2001 Green Chevrolet SUV. DRIVER:. Unit 1- 16-year-old male from Paris, IL – Deceased. PASSENGER:. Briar Blair,...
MyWabashValley.com
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
WTHI
Three more are charged for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a murder investigation that started in 2020. The Terre Haute Police Department says three more people will face murder charges for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total. On Saturday, Terre Haute police arrested Richard Durbin Jr.,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Four Vacant Homes Burn Over Weekend, Fire Chief Says Please be Observant
(Above) Vacant houses at 1020 Franklin (left) and 1022 Franklin (right) burned to a total loss over the weekend when a blaze at 1022 spread next door to 1020. Four vacant houses in Danville have all been declared total losses after fires this past weekend. In one case, an empty burning home at 1022 Franklin Street spread to another abandoned home next door at 1020 Franklin. The other two abandoned house fires were at 322 Harmon and 501 West Madison. All four of these fires are still being investigated. There has been a significant amount of vacant home fires of late. And Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters says if there is a vacant home in your area, please watch for any changes; be it in the structure itself, or in people in the area.
Fire burns down garage on Durkees Ferry Road
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire quickly burned down a detached garage in the 1800 block of Durkees Ferry Road Monday morning. According to New Goshen Fire Chief Terry Meadlo, when firefighters got to the property at 6:48 a.m. the fire had engulfed the building. Meadlo stated that 20 minutes after he arrived on […]
