ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Every “It Girl” You Grew Up Idolizing Is Now 40 Or Older, And Here’s What They Look Like Now Vs. Then

By Ab'ha Ahad
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogMqW_0h8bOnNr00

The '90s was a great time to be alive... I didn't grow up in the '90s, but boy, do I wish I did. These women or as they called them — "It Girls" — were sensations of the '90s. They still are, TBH, and here is what they look like now.

1. Winona Ryder in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TICDj_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

Winona is 50 now, and here is what the actor looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ijpD_0h8bOnNr00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

2. Britney Spears in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4Lid_0h8bOnNr00
Jeremy Bembaron / Reuters

3. The "Princess of Pop" turned 40 last year, and this is how she looks now:

@britneyspears / Instagram: @britneyspears

4. Halle Berry in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BBOw_0h8bOnNr00
Rose Prouser / Reuters

Halle is 55 now, and here is what the actor looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5Vj5_0h8bOnNr00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

5. Kate Moss in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSvzN_0h8bOnNr00
Stringer / Reuters

The British model is 48 years old now, and here is what she looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iB3Id_0h8bOnNr00
Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

6. Kate Winslet in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTiW9_0h8bOnNr00
Mike Blake / Reuters

The Titanic star is 46 now, and here is what she looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7WXK_0h8bOnNr00
Rich Fury / Getty Images

7. Kate Hudson in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyaV7_0h8bOnNr00
Rose Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 43 now, and here she is:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wfBR_0h8bOnNr00
Rich Fury / Getty Images

8. Naomi Campbell in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aufvm_0h8bOnNr00
Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

Here is the 52-year-old British supermodel now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OseqT_0h8bOnNr00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

9. Alicia Silverstone in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLfJR_0h8bOnNr00
Stringer / Reuters

The Clueless actor is about to turn 46, and here she is:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FH4Fy_0h8bOnNr00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

10. Reese Witherspoon in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FWKz_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

Here is the 46-year-old Legally Blonde actor now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0yIb_0h8bOnNr00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

11. Liv Tyler in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uyx7A_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

The actor, singer, and model just turned 45 and looks radiant as ever:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5PVf_0h8bOnNr00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

12. Gwen Stefani in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Laz9Y_0h8bOnNr00
Rose Prouser / Reuters

Gwen is about to turn 53 this year, and here she is in the present day:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6lv7_0h8bOnNr00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Spotify

13. Gwyneth Paltrow in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4zRE_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

The actress is about to turn 50, and here is what she looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7Ch2_0h8bOnNr00
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

14. Janet Jackson in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjbsC_0h8bOnNr00
Rose Prouser / Reuters

The singer and actor is 56 now, and here is what she looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRXDx_0h8bOnNr00
Sc Pool - Corbis / Getty Images

15. Cindy Crawford in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZsHyY_0h8bOnNr00
Jeff Christensen / Reuters

The American supermodel is 56 years old now, and here is what she looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJBGD_0h8bOnNr00
Victor Boyko / Getty Images

16. Courtney Love in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1Dl2_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

The singer just turned 58, and she looks as beautiful as ever:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xadzn_0h8bOnNr00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

17. Lisa Bonet in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g35za_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

Here is what the Emmy Award-winning actor looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnFf4_0h8bOnNr00
Mike Coppola / FilmMagic

18. Natalie Portman in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUdZa_0h8bOnNr00
Stringer / Reuters

Here is what the actor who just turned 41 looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZgLW_0h8bOnNr00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

19. Penélope Cruz in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSGPI_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

This is what the 48-year-old Spanish actor looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxabK_0h8bOnNr00
Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images

20. Claire Danes in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buChd_0h8bOnNr00
Stringer / Reuters

The actor is 43 now, and here is what she looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXnd4_0h8bOnNr00
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

21. Fiona Apple in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYlc1_0h8bOnNr00
Jeff Christensen / Reuters

Here is what the 44-year-old singer looks like now:

https://www.gettyimages.in/detail/news-photo/fiona-apple-performs-onstage-during-i-am-the-highway-a-news-photo/1083601314?adppopup=true

22. Tyra Banks in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZOa2_0h8bOnNr00
Jeff Christensen / Reuters

The American television personality is 48 now, and here is what she looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OiOf_0h8bOnNr00
Adrienne Raquel / ABC via Getty Images

23. Drew Barrymore in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrEd6_0h8bOnNr00
Rose Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 47 now, and here she is:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6BUN_0h8bOnNr00
Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Getty Images

24. Kirsten Dunst in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epMIU_0h8bOnNr00
Rose Prouser / Reuters

Here is what the actor who just turned 40 looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZN1o_0h8bOnNr00
David Livingston / Getty Images

25. Neve Campbell in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9C8b_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

The Canadian star is about to be 49, and here she is now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yhnP_0h8bOnNr00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

26. Christina Ricci in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghYGV_0h8bOnNr00
Rose Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 42, and here she is now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYDSq_0h8bOnNr00
David Livingston / Getty Images

27. Cameron Diaz in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDX0r_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

With four Golden Globe nominations, here is 49-year-old actress now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04arzf_0h8bOnNr00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

28. Demi Moore in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146w1x_0h8bOnNr00
Michael Dalder / Reuters

The actor is almost 60 now, and she looks as pretty as ever:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ui2yC_0h8bOnNr00
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

29. Cyndi Lauper in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOSE1_0h8bOnNr00
Stringer / Reuters

The actor, singer, and activist is almost 70 and looks beautiful as ever:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ieZs_0h8bOnNr00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

30. Pamela Anderson in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdiME_0h8bOnNr00
Eric Gaillard / Reuters

The Canadian actor and model is now 55 years old, and here she is:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xedR_0h8bOnNr00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

31. Molly Ringwald in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UF7cD_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 54 now, and here she is:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344c3M_0h8bOnNr00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

32. Meg Ryan in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNlXZ_0h8bOnNr00
Ethan Miller / Reuters

Here is the 60-year-old actor now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOEmA_0h8bOnNr00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

33. Jennifer Aniston in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8aVH_0h8bOnNr00
Stringer / Reuters

It is hard to believe that the Friends star is 53 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBa0s_0h8bOnNr00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

34. Michelle Pfeiffer in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CUll_0h8bOnNr00
Fred Prouser / Reuters

One of the most prolific actors of the '90s, Pfeiffer is 64 now, and here she is in the present day:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46N6IM_0h8bOnNr00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

35. Tiffani Thiessen in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDFLq_0h8bOnNr00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The actor and host turned 48 earlier this year, and here she is now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edQ56_0h8bOnNr00
Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images

36. Christina Aguilera in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179CVn_0h8bOnNr00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

The 41-year-old singer and actor still is an "It Girl" TBH:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URclS_0h8bOnNr00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

37. Sarah Michelle Gellar in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7sIC_0h8bOnNr00
Getty Images

Here is what the 45-year-old actor-producer looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2QDE_0h8bOnNr00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Michelle Pfeiffer reacts to Britney Spears calling her 'a freaking God' as Catwoman

When Britney Spears sang about cracking a whip in her 2008 single "Circus," she might have been thinking of Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer doing just that as Catwoman. In a passionate Instagram post on Tuesday evening, the pop superstar praised Pfeiffer's take on the DC Comics villainess in Tim Burton's 1992 superhero epic as "charming" and "sexy," calling her an "alluring woman" who captured her attention in "probably the hottest scene I've ever seen in my life."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ringwald
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Lisa Bonet
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Jeff Christensen
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Liv Tyler
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Kirsten Dunst
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing

Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC

Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#It Girl#British#Corbis#Getty Images 9#Afp
Cinemablend

JLo Turned 53 Today. Naturally, She Celebrated By Announcing She’s Releasing A ‘Booty Balm’ And More

Life has been pretty sweet for Jennifer Lopez as of late. Two decades after splitting from him, Lopez finally married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, and the two seem incredibly happy. All the while, the entertainment mogul has also been making plenty of business movies, as per usual. Well, today marks a very special occasion for JLo, as she’s celebrating her 53rd birthday, and the star is ringing in this new year of life in a very special way. It turns out she’s releasing a brand-new “booty balm,” and she dropped more exciting news.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet

Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy