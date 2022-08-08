Read full article on original website
Gia Fontana
2d ago
They had ARMED security??? That town wouldn’t be comfortable with ARMED Security at a kids party, they would expect trouble. Frivolous, Just trying to use race to get money.
TBo
2d ago
Most of the time I feel that these stories are about people trying to use the race card to get money. However, if there was a contract to use the park, and use was then denied when they showed up, a lawsuit is appropriate. In fact,were I on a jury I would find it hard not to hold the park guilty.
imretired
1d ago
They family is not telling the whole story. Someone put on YouTube that there was going to be a party. Yeah they signed a contract for 250 but over 500 showed up.
KCTV 5
Lee's Summit mayor responds following cancellation at water park
Family of teens who planned pool party in Lee's Summit calling for change
The father of two teenagers who had planned a pool party at the Summit Waves water park in Lee's Summit is calling for changes after the party was cancelled at the last minute.
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son's birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee's Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son's birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee's Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city's Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
Lee's Summit mayor calls for change after Summit Waves incident
Lee's Summit mayor calls for review of Summit Waves diversity and inclusion process after family claims discrimination at weekend party.
Family says birthday party cancellation at Missouri waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they've been racially discriminated against.
Being 'Uncomfortable' Hosting Certain Group Isn't Racism, Says Park That Turned Away Blacks
Missouri's water park Summit Waves has denied racism allegations after accusations that it turned away a large group of guests on Aug. 6 for an event paid for by a Black family. Chris Evans, the father of the boys who organized the event, spoke about the incident with KCTV5 Monday...
Press conference over Lee's Summit water park canceling party
Handling back-to-school anxiety
