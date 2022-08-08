ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Gia Fontana
2d ago

They had ARMED security??? That town wouldn’t be comfortable with ARMED Security at a kids party, they would expect trouble. Frivolous, Just trying to use race to get money.

TBo
2d ago

Most of the time I feel that these stories are about people trying to use the race card to get money. However, if there was a contract to use the park, and use was then denied when they showed up, a lawsuit is appropriate. In fact,were I on a jury I would find it hard not to hold the park guilty.

imretired
1d ago

They family is not telling the whole story. Someone put on YouTube that there was going to be a party. Yeah they signed a contract for 250 but over 500 showed up.

KCTV 5

Lee’s Summit mayor responds following cancellation at water park

KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green. 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village, Kansas. Local stars join Kansas City Mayor’s Night Hoops. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Some teens...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Press conference over Lee's Summit water park canceling party

Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Handling back-to-school anxiety

Chris Evans, whose teen's birthday party was canceled at a Lee's Summit water park, has accused officials of the event being nixed over race. Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
