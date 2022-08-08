ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

247Sports

4-star WR William Fowles commits to Louisville football

The University of Louisville football's Class of 2023 added another weapon on Tuesday night. In a bit of a surprising and late-night commitment, Hialeah, Fla., four-star wide receiver William Fowles announced on social media that he has committed to the Cardinals. Fowles had over 30 total scholarship offers on the table. He will play his senior season at Hollywood Avant Garde.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Wake Forest fends off plenty to land ATH Micah Mays

Wake Forest might have found its next A.T. Perry. The Demon Deacons picked up one of its biggest commitment of the 2023 cycle on Sunday afternoon as North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School three-star wide receiver Micah Mays announced a verbal pledge to Wake Forest. Mays, who 247Sports pegs...
WAKE FOREST, NC
247Sports

VIDEO: An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers added for practices. Miami has completed two practices and resume Monday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
MIAMI, FL
Albany Herald

Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
MONROE, GA
WPBF News 25

Rashad Jackson installing new culture at Inlet Grove

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Inlet Grove has a new man in charge as they look to improve on their 3-7 season in 2021. Rashad Jackson has taken over the Hurricanes program after being fired from Glades Central following two years at his alma mater. "Having these kids working as...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Americus Times-Recorder

Wildcats work out the kinks in difficult scrimmage with Irwin County

ELLAVILLE – As was the case a year ago at this time, both Schley County (SC) and Irwin County (IC) faced off against each other in a hard-fought pre-season scrimmage to prepare each other for the rigors of their 2022 regular seasons. A year ago in Ocilla, the Indians won in a high-powered 40-21 shootout and on Friday night at Wildcat Field, the Indians took control early and once again earned the victory. While the SC defense played well for most of the contest, the offense struggled with numerous penalties and six turnovers on the night. As a result, they could not overcome two early touchdowns scored by the Indians in the first quarter and would go on to lose the scrimmage rematch by the score of 34-14.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany State receives $1.3 million education grant

ALBANY — The Albany State University Educational Talent Search Program has received a grant award of more than $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education. The university will receive the grant in payments of $277,375 over the course of five years. ASU will use the funds to provide...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe

MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Body found at Albany sports complex

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
ALBANY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000

The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Albany Herald

Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust

ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany woman injured in accidental shooting

Albany authorities are investigating the alleged accidental shooting of a woman. Early this morning, an Albany police officer was dispatched to the 1600 Block of N Madison Street. The victim's aunt told authorities that the suspect who shot her niece goes by the name Dylan and was standing on the...
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Damon Scott charged with battery after assault witnessed

A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.
BAINBRIDGE, GA

