Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Opinion: You Can’t Claim to Support “Law and Order” and Denounce the FBI RaidWalter RheinPalm Beach, FL
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
4-star WR William Fowles commits to Louisville football
The University of Louisville football's Class of 2023 added another weapon on Tuesday night. In a bit of a surprising and late-night commitment, Hialeah, Fla., four-star wide receiver William Fowles announced on social media that he has committed to the Cardinals. Fowles had over 30 total scholarship offers on the table. He will play his senior season at Hollywood Avant Garde.
Micah Mays, Florida athlete from The Benjamin School, commits to Wake Forest
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA – The commitments continue to roll in throughout the state of Florida for the top recruits of 2023 and Sunday brought in another. The Benjamin School’s standout wide receiver Micah Mays announced via a short video through Twitter that he is committing to Wake Forest. ...
Wake Forest fends off plenty to land ATH Micah Mays
Wake Forest might have found its next A.T. Perry. The Demon Deacons picked up one of its biggest commitment of the 2023 cycle on Sunday afternoon as North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School three-star wide receiver Micah Mays announced a verbal pledge to Wake Forest. Mays, who 247Sports pegs...
VIDEO: An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers added for practices. Miami has completed two practices and resume Monday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
WPBF News 25
Rashad Jackson installing new culture at Inlet Grove
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Inlet Grove has a new man in charge as they look to improve on their 3-7 season in 2021. Rashad Jackson has taken over the Hurricanes program after being fired from Glades Central following two years at his alma mater. "Having these kids working as...
Americus Times-Recorder
Wildcats work out the kinks in difficult scrimmage with Irwin County
ELLAVILLE – As was the case a year ago at this time, both Schley County (SC) and Irwin County (IC) faced off against each other in a hard-fought pre-season scrimmage to prepare each other for the rigors of their 2022 regular seasons. A year ago in Ocilla, the Indians won in a high-powered 40-21 shootout and on Friday night at Wildcat Field, the Indians took control early and once again earned the victory. While the SC defense played well for most of the contest, the offense struggled with numerous penalties and six turnovers on the night. As a result, they could not overcome two early touchdowns scored by the Indians in the first quarter and would go on to lose the scrimmage rematch by the score of 34-14.
850wftl.com
‘I have to move on’; Serena Williams announces retirement after US Open
(PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA) — Tennis star and Palm Beach County resident, Serena Williams says she plans to retire at the end of the month after playing one more time in the US Open. The 40-year-old legendary tennis player made the announcement on an Instagram post:. “There comes a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Still competing: Albany's Lou Hardy's love of pageants extends more than three decades
ALBANY — Although she didn’t bring home the crown on Saturday, Albany’s Lou Hardy represented her city and enjoyed the experience of competing in the Ms. Senior Georgia Pageant. Hardy, 66, is the reigning Ms. Senior Southwest Georgia, and has been involved in pageants since 1986. She...
Albany State receives $1.3 million education grant
ALBANY — The Albany State University Educational Talent Search Program has received a grant award of more than $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education. The university will receive the grant in payments of $277,375 over the course of five years. ASU will use the funds to provide...
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
hotnewhiphop.com
27-Year-Old Rapper Stitches Arrested In Florida On Firearm & Cocaine Charges
Phillip Katsabanis – better known to his fans as Stitches – was arrested last week in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, Local 10 reports. The incident took place on Wednesday, and the 27-year-old bonded out of the Miami-Dade County Jail by Thursday afternoon. The “Molly Cyrus” artist was charged...
cw34.com
Postal Service offering rewards of up to $50,000 in 3 armed robberies
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering rewards of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of armed robbers who struck mail carriers in three incidents. Two of those happened in Fort Pierce, while the other happened in Boca Raton. The armed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Palm Beach gas station lowers price to $2.38 per gallon
A Marathon gas station is dropping the price of fuel to help drivers save money at the pump in the midst of inflation.
cbs12.com
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
wfxl.com
Albany woman injured in accidental shooting
Albany authorities are investigating the alleged accidental shooting of a woman. Early this morning, an Albany police officer was dispatched to the 1600 Block of N Madison Street. The victim's aunt told authorities that the suspect who shot her niece goes by the name Dylan and was standing on the...
Post-Searchlight
Damon Scott charged with battery after assault witnessed
A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.
Comments / 0