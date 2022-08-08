ELLAVILLE – As was the case a year ago at this time, both Schley County (SC) and Irwin County (IC) faced off against each other in a hard-fought pre-season scrimmage to prepare each other for the rigors of their 2022 regular seasons. A year ago in Ocilla, the Indians won in a high-powered 40-21 shootout and on Friday night at Wildcat Field, the Indians took control early and once again earned the victory. While the SC defense played well for most of the contest, the offense struggled with numerous penalties and six turnovers on the night. As a result, they could not overcome two early touchdowns scored by the Indians in the first quarter and would go on to lose the scrimmage rematch by the score of 34-14.

IRWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO