Wave 3
Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. The 16-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possessing/receiving stolen property, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Calls came in around 8...
WLKY.com
Police looking for this type of vehicle in connection to fatal I-64 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after a pedestrian was fatally struck on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane, police say they have identified a suspected type of vehicle they believe to be involved. The man who was killed was 29-year-old Ira Lance Land. After investigators collected items from the scene of...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the area of South 26th Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man believed to be in his late...
WLKY.com
Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
Wave 3
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
WLKY.com
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
WHAS 11
Louisville family calls for end to gun violence after dozens of bullets fired into home
A west Louisville home is riddled with dozens of bullet holes after being shot up twice this weekend. No one was hurt, but the family says stop the gun violence.
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shootings on Bernheim Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. A second male, who was shot in the same area,...
Shively police investigating after victim shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Shively. Shively Police said their officers responded to the 3800 block of Dixie Highway after reports of shots fired just before 10 a.m. Sunday. A short time later,...
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
Wave 3
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
WLFI.com
LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at Pheasant Run Apartments. LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at Pheasant Run Apartments.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
wdrb.com
Double shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood injures man and woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood sent a man and woman to the hospital. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers were called to a report of a shooting about noon Sunday near 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
Coronor's Office identifies woman found dead in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers discovered someone dead Saturday evening. Police said officers responded to a report of a dead person around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road in the Fern Creek neighborhood. The Coroner later...
Wave 3
Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
Wave 3
Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
wdrb.com
26 people arrested during demonstration on Second Street Bridge to go on trial together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six people arrested for demonstrations after the police killing of Breonna Taylor will go on trial together. They're all charged with obstructing a highway during a protest that blocked traffic on the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in June of 2020. The County Attorney's Office moved to...
