Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Another top Buckeye target will be in Columbus for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A top Buckeye target tells Bucknuts his next OSU visit will be for the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme
Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
College Football World Reacts To Most "Annoying" Fan Base Rankings
Who are the most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football?. A recent ranking of the worst fan bases in college football went viral on social media. The Barstool Sports podcast, Unnecessary Roughness, ranked the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football heading into the 2022 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell responds to Ryan Day's challenge for a top-10 defense: 'We should be aiming for No. 1'
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell has his sights set on making Ohio State’s defense the best in the country. At last month’s Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he expects a top-10 defense in 2022. At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Days’ “top-10” quote is a popular topic as members of the OSU defense meet with the media. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ expects a top-5 unit.
Ohio State Football Schedule: Year starts vs Notre Dame
Ohio State football schedule: Week 1 – Ohio State vs Notre Dame Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season
Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
WOUB
Federal Hocking cancels 2022 football season over roster concerns
STEWART, Ohio (WOUB) — For years, Federal Hocking high school has struggled to field a full roster of players. Many kids were playing nearly every snap on both offense and defense. As a result, since 2015, the former TVC-Hocking competitors have a combined record of 3-55. By 2019, things had become troubling for players and fans alike. After six games, the roster had suffered so many injuries that the team was forced to forfeit the remainder of the season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State's Jyaire Brown has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when college football players can establish themselves. At a place like Ohio State, where the talent pool is so deep, that's often harder for younger players, but these preseason practices allow them to at least begin to make a name for themselves. On...
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
Look: Ohio State Fans Trolled At Pro Football Hall Of Fame
Rich Eisen is among the most famous Michigan alums in the sports media world. And during his annual visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Eisen made sure not to let Ohio State fans forget about last season's blowout loss in The Game. During Friday night's gold jacket dinner,...
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
On3 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson sets Ohio State official visit
Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson is one of the top remaining defensive prospects in the country still uncommitted. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder isn’t planning to announce his commitment until December, but he recently narrowed his list to five schools: Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Texas. Wilson, who was recently...
Ohio State basketball wins second and final game of Bahamas exhibition
By all accounts, even though it was just a couple of exhibitions, the Ohio State basketball team and all those new faces had a very productive and positive experience in the Bahamas. After turning back the Egyptian national team by four points on Saturday, the Buckeyes came back and took...
Comments / 0