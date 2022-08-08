Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
fox5dc.com
Rideshare driver killed while on duty in Prince George's County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A Montgomery County man was shot and killed in Prince George's County while working as a rideshare driver, police say. According to Prince George's County Police, the incident happened Wednesday morning in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in Temple Hills. Once at the scene, officers...
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
Prince George's Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assaulting Woman With Child In Car: Sheriff
A man wanted for assaulting and robbing a mother while she was driving with her young child in the car has been arrested, authorities say. Osirameh Garaba was arrested on Monday, Aug. 8, after a warrant was obtained in connection to the robbery, on Wednesday, July 27 according to Prince George's County police.
D.C. Police Search For Car Involved in Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
D.C. Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspects Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that...
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
Suspect Apprehended For Summer Murder In Baltimore: Police
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man back in June, detectives say. Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Tyrone Walker in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Baltimore police. Police have...
WTOP
Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in ‘brutal case’
A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas Station Employee, 37, Fatally Stabbed Outside Business In Prince George's County
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took the life of a Mt. Rainer man, authorities say. Isreal Akingbesote, 37, was stabbed at his job in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police. Officers arrived to the scene and...
16 Year-Old Arrested In D.C. For Violent Brick Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an assault that left...
fox5dc.com
Gas station employee killed during stabbing in Prince George’s Co. identified; $25K reward offered
CLINTON, Md. - Authorities have identified a gas station employee who was killed during a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton around 4:40 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When they...
Gas station employee stabbed to death in Clinton, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes being down in Prince George's County this year. A man was stabbed to death at a gas station in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
foxbaltimore.com
Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
Suspect Charged With Murder, Victim ID'd Following Fatal Lexington Park Shooting: Sheriff
A man from Prince George's County with a checkered criminal history is facing multiple murder, assault, and weapons charges following the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in St. Mary's County, investigators announced. Forestville resident Malcolm Carl Young, 46, was apprehended within minutes by members of the St. Mary's County...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
Baltimore man shot to death Wednesday in Washington D.C.
D.C. Metropolitan Police say they found 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.
Suspect At Large After Fatal Stabbing In Prince George's County: Police
A man is dead after an early morning incident in Prince George's County, authorities say. Officers responded to a reported stabbing around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road, according to Prince George's County police. A man was found on the scene suffering from stab...
Comments / 1