ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxon Hill, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
DC News Now

Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in ‘brutal case’

A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Dc Circulator#Law Enforcement#D C Police#Wtop
WUSA9

Gas station employee stabbed to death in Clinton, Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes being down in Prince George's County this year. A man was stabbed to death at a gas station in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with...
CLINTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Royals
WUSA9

DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy