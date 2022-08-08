Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend
Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
Phone Arena
Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now
The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches, and also happens to be among the most expensive ones. Anyone craving a brand new Apple timepiece has felt the disappointment of sales events — the Apple Watch rarely gets a discount beyond $60. But, during this Prime Day,...
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
Best PC and Laptop Deals
We've gathered the top pre-built desktop and laptop deals you can find.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
The Best Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals on Shark, Roomba, and More
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, which means deals galore. We’re hard at work searching for the best deals for equally hard-working gadgets and appliances, including big-ticket items like vacuum cleaners. Vacuum cleaners can get pretty pricey, but with Amazon Prime Day, limited-time deals reveal major discounts on top brands including Dyson, Shark, and iRobot. Expect to save upwards of $500 on a new vacuum right now.
AOL Corp
The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price
SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
Puffy mattresses are up to $750 off ahead of Labor Day 2022
Rejuvenate your sleep by shopping dreamy mattress deals at Puffy ahead of Labor Day 2022 sale. Enjoy savings of up to $750 now.
IGN
Logitech G915 TKL Review
Logitech's G915 TKL is a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard loaded with RGB lights, a slew of programmable buttons, a handsome brushed metal frame, and an irresistibly spinnable volume wheel. But its standout feature is undoubtedly its incredible proportions. The G915 is as thin as any mechanical keyboard I've ever seen.
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, AO, John Lewis and Game have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 10 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, John Lewis, AO and Scan. While in-store stock is available at Smyths Toys. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily...
IGN
Daily Deals: Save Big on Thrustmaster and Logitech Racing Wheels and Joysticks for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC
Today Dell is handing out bonus Dell eGift Cards when you pick up a select Logitech or Thrustmaster racing wheel for the PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC consoles. This is a great opportunity for you to add a lot more immersion to your racing games like Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon 5 and get some money back while you're at it.
DeWalt Tool Sets Are Up To $100 Off at Lowe’s Right Now
Whether your workshop consists of a corner in your garage or a dedicated space in your basement, stocking it with the proper tools makes all the difference in your DIY and home improvement journey. Here at Bob Vila, we’re always on the lookout for great deals on tools, and our latest find is one you won’t want to miss out on.
Oculus Quest 2 vs. PlayStation VR: Which VR headset should you buy?
The cheapest entry-level VR headsets right now are the Oculus Quest 2 (or Meta Quest) and PlayStation VR. We’ll help you decide which is the right one for you, and why.
The best sales to shop today: Theragun, Apple Magic Trackpad, The Frame TV and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on Dyson V8 Motorhead, a discounted Dreamsky Alarm Clock and savings on the Apple Magic Trackpad. All that and more below.
