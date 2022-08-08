Sen. Lindsey Graham said Biden deserves credit for passing bipartisan legislation on guns and infrastructure

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Ting Shen - Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Biden has signed some legislation that "made sense."

He noted the bipartisan efforts behind the infrastructure and gun reform bills.

"I just want the country to know that all is not lost in Washington," Graham said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said his former Senate colleague Joe Biden deserves some credit for things he's accomplished since becoming president.

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" , host Dana Bash asked the South Carolina Republican if he thought Biden deserved some credit for fulfilling a campaign promise of working across the aisle to pass bipartisan legislation.

"Yeah. I mean, he's signed things that made sense," Graham began, specifically calling out the 2021 infrastructure bill and the gun reform bill .

Graham was joined on CNN by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, in another show of bipartisanship, and praised the way the lawmakers and others have worked together across party lines.

"We have found common ground on foreign policy, domestic issues. I'm working with Liz Warren to create a regulatory commission to deal with social media problems," he said. "So there are plenty of us up there who fight and work together. I just want the country to know that all is not lost in Washington."

Since taking office in 2021, Biden has signed a number of bipartisan legislation. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill , signed in November, marked Biden's first major legislative victory and was passed with wide bipartisan support.

In June, following mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Congress passed the most significant gun reform in decades.

Meanwhile, Graham has been critical of the Democrats' $740 billion climate, healthcare, and tax package that passed the Senate on Sunday. The bill passed despite opposition from all 50 Senate Republicans.