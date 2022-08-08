ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Biden deserves credit for passing bipartisan legislation on guns and infrastructure

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Ting Shen - Pool/Getty Images

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham said Biden has signed some legislation that "made sense."
  • He noted the bipartisan efforts behind the infrastructure and gun reform bills.
  • "I just want the country to know that all is not lost in Washington," Graham said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said his former Senate colleague Joe Biden deserves some credit for things he's accomplished since becoming president.

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" , host Dana Bash asked the South Carolina Republican if he thought Biden deserved some credit for fulfilling a campaign promise of working across the aisle to pass bipartisan legislation.

"Yeah. I mean, he's signed things that made sense," Graham began, specifically calling out the 2021 infrastructure bill and the gun reform bill .

Graham was joined on CNN by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, in another show of bipartisanship, and praised the way the lawmakers and others have worked together across party lines.

"We have found common ground on foreign policy, domestic issues. I'm working with Liz Warren to create a regulatory commission to deal with social media problems," he said. "So there are plenty of us up there who fight and work together. I just want the country to know that all is not lost in Washington."

Since taking office in 2021, Biden has signed a number of bipartisan legislation. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill , signed in November, marked Biden's first major legislative victory and was passed with wide bipartisan support.

In June, following mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Congress passed the most significant gun reform in decades.

Meanwhile, Graham has been critical of the Democrats' $740 billion climate, healthcare, and tax package that passed the Senate on Sunday. The bill passed despite opposition from all 50 Senate Republicans.

Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham argues Constitution grants him 'absolute immunity' in Georgia election-interference probe, a response one former prosecutor calls 'disturbing'

Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham are seeking to quash a subpoena related to the 2020 election. Graham has been asked to testify before a Georgia grand jury about calls he made to Brad Raffensperger. Graham's lawyers say the South Carolina Republican has immunity under the US Constitution. Lawyers for Sen....
Salon

Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”

Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
