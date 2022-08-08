26 Days Until Kansas Football: Previewing the Cornerbacks

We continue our positional previews with a step back further into the defensee. Up next is the cornerbacks.

Each week, we will take a deep dive into one of the 10 main position groups, highlighting the key players to watch and giving you an idea of what to expect from the position this year. This week, we continue moving backwards in the defense. Today, we look at the cornerbacks.

Other Positional Previews:

Last Season

The Jayhawks had 6 different players who recorded a stat last season at the cornerback position. Here is a list of each of those players (* - player is no longer with the team):

The cornerback position was one of the biggest liabilities last season, with inconsistent play at the position a big reason why the defense gave up as many points as they did. The youth of the team was evident, as two of the top 3 contributors were freshman.

Jacobee Bryant graded out significantly better than any other player at the position, according to both Pro Football Focus and CFB Winning Edge, and it's fair to say he is likely the most talented player from last season, even though he wasn't the most consistent.

With both Bryant and Ra'Mello Dotson returning, the Jayhawks have a good base returning, but they will need to see some big improvement from those on the roster.

Cause For Concern

It has to be the lack of consistency at the position. Last year, the cornerbacks had some very significant highlights (especially by Bryant). But each huge highlight was counterbalanced by badly missed coverage later. And the loss of Deuce Mayberry to the transfer portal means that Kansas is going to have to rely on some quick development or get creative with ways to minimize the impact of the depth issues.

Much like the linebackers have been a very thin position the last few years, the cornerbacks barely have enough players to fill out the 2-deep. Any sort of injury or performance issues could create a really big problem.

Reasons for Optimism

To put it simply, growth potential. While they were young last year, there was a noticeable improvement as the season went on, with Kansas clamping down significantly against TCU and West Virginia for the majority of those games. The expectation is that the development will continue this offseason, but the question is how quickly that will be seen.

Additionally, the transfers that came into the program should be a big boon to the position. The arrival of Kalon Gervin from Michigan State gives the Jayhawks a player that rates higher than anyone else on the roster, and Monte' McGary from Utah State helps add a reliable option to the depth.

Projected Depth Chart

The Jayhawks don't really have a lot of flexibility with this position. While in the past they might have brought in an extra cornerback to play a 3-3-5 or 4-2-5 look, there are not enough bodies at cornerback for that to be a viable solution except in very specific situations.

CB1: Kalon Gervin/Jacobee Bryant

Early indication from Fall Camp is that Kalon Gervin is running with the ones, and he has overtaken Jacobee Bryant after spring practices. While he got squeezed out at Michigan State, he was a four-star recruit with a bunch of talent and could easily be the best performer this year at the position.

Bryant is probably one of the players with the most upside, but as we found out last year, consistency is one of the most important requirements. And given that he wasn't the starter last year, he will need to earn that starting position. That being said, I fully expect him to see significant time, and he might be playing the majority of the minutes by the end of year even without being the starter.

CB2: Ra'Mello Dotson/Shaad Dabney

Dotson is the most productive returning player, and his consistency last season was a big reason why he will still start for this team. He has an eye for the ball and seems to always be in a decent position to make a play. That being said, I don't expect him to have a ton of highlight reel plays, either of his own or against him.

Dabney was good in limited minutes last season, but he will need to be ready to take on a bigger role this year. He's only a sophomore, so there is still plenty of room to grow, and he'll have plenty of opportunities on the field this season

Depth

Again, there is not a lot of experience past the 2-deep here, but the addition of Monte' McGary at least gives them another upper-classman in the room. McGary isn't rated very highly, but it is likely that he will see the field. Also providing depth is Brian Dilworth, a true freshman who rates fairly well and might work his way into the rotation by the end of the season.

Coaching Staff

Jordan Peterson coaches all the defensive backs for the Jayhawks. He came to Kansas in January of 2020 under Les Miles, and was one of the staff members retained when Lance Leipold was hired. Prior to coming to Lawrence, he was the safeties coach at New Mexico from 2017 to 2019, also serving as the defensive coordinator in 2019. He also coached at Fresno State for five seasons.

Peterson's first season at Kansas saw the breakout of Kenny Logan, and his position groups have routinely been some of the best at tackling at each of his stops.

Overall Thoughts

There is definitely plenty of stuff to worry about with the cornerback position, as both depth and consistency have been an issue in the past. But young players have started to develop, and the main thing to look for this season is continued improvement.

Additionally, I expect the Jayhawks to find creative ways to scheme around any deficiency, with an increase in the available talent at the linebacker position freeing up the ability for the safeties to help in the defensive backfield.

You shouldn't expect this unit to be a strength, but there is every indication that it should at least be able to avoid holding the Jayhawks back this year.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast .