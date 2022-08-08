Read full article on original website
Jaqueline Stertz
1d ago
Don't worry Jason L. got out of any charges so will you. My only question is why didn't everyone run away for 3 days then no one would be in trouble.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly rollover crash at a Dodge County off-ramp
EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Dodge County after a rollover crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday. According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of State Highway 25 to State Highway 16.
seehafernews.com
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Scammers nearly get $10k from elderly lady, scared off by family member in Winnebago County
CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are hoping to identify a car and its occupants after they nearly got away with scamming a woman out of $10,000. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced that there was a near successful scam in the Town of Clayton. The scammers reportedly told an elderly woman that her granddaughter was in custody after a vehicle crash in Texas.
wearegreenbay.com
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
94.3 Jack FM
Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
waupacanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
101 WIXX
Man Arrested Following Boat Crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Winnebago County sheriff’s official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell’s Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Passerby alerts residents to fire moments before flames reach Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, three people were able to safely evacuate their Fond du Lac home before flames that were produced from a dumpster fire reached the building. According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, just after...
WEAU-TV 13
Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell
TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. issues warning after a rash of break-ins
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a string of recent burglaries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries have been happening in the northwest part of the county. Investigators note that all of the homes have been unoccupied at the time of the break-ins.
wearegreenbay.com
Overpass hit by dump truck in Outagamie County to reopen
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announced on Tuesday its decision to reopen the County CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 in the Village of Little Chute. The bridge was previously struck by an over-height dump truck on August 3, which prompted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a...
WNCY
C.A. Lawton Co. Confirms Death of 24-Year-Old Worker in Foundry Accident
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of breaking into elderly woman’s residence, not having pants on
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing five charges after he allegedly broke into an 86-year-old’s residence only wearing a single sock, t-shirt and ankle bracelet. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 58-year-old Todd LaTour was arrested on multiple charges...
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Falls motel has money stolen from quarter pusher machine
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One motel in Oconto Falls says it isn’t letting a couple of thieves stop them from running its business after an incident involving a quarter pusher machine. The Coachlight Inn Motel posted on its Facebook about an incident where three people reportedly stole...
WBAY Green Bay
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
wearegreenbay.com
49-year-old Manitowoc man identified as Las Vegas hotel shooting victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort on Thursday. Auctrius DeWayne Milner Sr., 49, from Manitowoc, Wisconsin died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Milner’s death is being investigated as a...
wtaq.com
One Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The New London Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash. A total of five people were injured, including one death. Around 4:25 p.m. Friday, a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line on Highway 45 in New London, said police. The truck then hit two northbound vehicles.
WBAY Green Bay
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
Comments / 2