Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone
Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
psychologytoday.com
The 4 Types of Academic Help-Seekers
Motivating students to ask for academic help requires understanding how they think about help-seeking. Strategic students ask for help but differ on whether they prefer formal (e.g. professors) or informal sources (e.g., friends). Non-strategic students feel threatened by help-seeking, but some get by asking for the answers instead of asking...
University anti-racism policies: Use shared decision-making to hear BIPOC student insights
“I did not consider a career as a university professor or a position in academic leadership because I have never been taught by someone who looked like me!” A graduate student shared this comment with me in 2016. Reflecting on my academic journey towards becoming a clinical assistant professor in occupational therapy at D'Youville University in Buffalo, New York, I realized we had something in common with each other — and with many BIPOC people at large universities. Our conversation about the lack of BIPOC role models in higher education is now the impetus of my doctoral research. In the Doctor...
CNBC
Are you worried about landing that first job out of college? Here's a look at the 'most employable' degrees
With college costs climbing, more students and their families are looking for schools and degree programs that offer the best path to employment. One recent study found that a bachelor's degree in mathematics gives students the highest chances to secure a job right after graduation, followed by chemistry, history and music.
Comments / 0