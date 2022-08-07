ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Aug. 4 - Aug. 6

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

HIGH SCHOOLS

Saturday, Aug. 6

Girls Tennis

Marion Harding Invitational

Marion Harding 18, Upper Sandusky 7, London 6, Sandusky 4

Friday, Aug. 5

Girls Tennis

Licking County Invitational

Granville 14, Newark 12, Watkins Memorial 10, Zanesville 0

Thursday Aug. 4

Boys Golf

Pickerington Central Invitational

At Turnberry – Pickerington Central 316, Newark Catholic 317, Hilliard Davidson 317, St. Charles 318, Big Walnut 321, Worthington Christian 322, Pickerington North 323, Granville 324, Gahanna 325, Dover 325 , Heath 327, Bexley 338, Reynoldsburg 343, Hartley 347, Westerville South 349, Lancaster 351, Teays Valley 353, Hilliard Darby 368, Westerville North 373, Canal Winchester 376. Top individuals – Widener (PC) 74, Belcher (PC) 75, Baum (Heath) 75, Agriesti (BEX) 75, Terek (HDV) 75

HS FOOTBALL

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday, Aug. 18

Area nonleague

West at Linden; St. Charles at Northland; Grandview at Centennial

Friday, Aug. 19

Area nonleague

Watterson at Whetstone; Beechcroft at Thomas Worthington; Mifflin at KIPP; Walnut Ridge at Hilliard Davidson; Briggs at Westland; Day. Chaminade Julienne at Eastmoor Academy; Marion-Franklin at Central Crossing; DeSales at Tri-Valley; Hartley at Big Walnut; Upper Arlington at Reynoldsburg; Hilliard Bradley at Olentangy Berlin; Grove City at Dublin Scioto; Olentangy Liberty at Pickerington Central; Olentangy at Westerville South; Canal Winchester at Groveport; Westerville North at Westerville Central; Marysville at New Albany; Lancaster at Pickerington North; Hamilton Township at Franklin Heights; Worthington Kilbourne at Watkins Memorial; Toledo St. John's at Dublin Coffman; Perrysburg at Dublin Jerome; Mason at Gahanna; Delaware at Buckeye Valley; Hilliard Darby at Olentangy Orange; Zanesville at Newark; Granville at Whitehall; Washington C.H. at Bexley; Hunting Valley University at Columbus Academy; Harvest Prep at Bloom-Carroll; Liberty Union at Heath; Amanda-Clearcreek at Jonathan Alder; New Lexington at Fairfield Union; Chillicothe at Teays Valley; Logan Elm at Zane Trace; Circleville at Huntington; Dawson-Bryant at Berne Union; Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Fisher Catholic; Miami Valley Christian at Grove City Christian; Danville at Worthington Christian; Millersport at Beallsville; West Muskingum at Lakewood; Sheridan at Licking Valley; Johnstown at Licking Heights; East Knox at Northridge; Centerburg at Utica; Madison Plains at Westfall; Urbana at West Jefferson; Fredericktown at Highland; Pleasant at North Union; Elgin at Northmor; Fairbanks at Cardington; London at St. Marys Memorial; Upper Sandusky at River Valley; Columbus Crusaders at Union Local; Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

Saturday, Aug. 20

Area nonleague

East at Africentric; Day. Thurgood Marshall at Independence; Ready at Newark Catholic; Franklin Furnace Green at Fairfield Christian

Comments / 0

Related
WOUB

Southeast Ohio schools navigate a nationwide shortage of teachers

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Athens City Schools are fully staffed on all teacher positions for the upcoming school year, but getting there was not easy. “This has been the most difficult summer we’ve ever had in regards to filling all the positions,” Superintendent Tom Gibbs said. Schools...
ATHENS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Circleville, OH
City
Grandview Heights, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
City
Highland, OH
City
Cardington, OH
City
Lexington, OH
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Marysville, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Fredericktown, OH
City
Bexley, OH
City
Johnstown, OH
City
West Jefferson, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Albany, OH
Fox 19

Kroger announces locations that will offer sports betting in 2023

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Starting next year, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. With that in mind, grocery stores like Kroger, bars, casinos, restaurants and other locations around the state are sending in their applications, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. In July, State Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, assigned to Fairfield County, and Wildlife Officer Supervisor Tony Zerkle received complaints about five coyote carcasses that had been dumped in a tributary of Clear Creek. While there is no closed season or bag limit on coyotes in Ohio, dumping and litter laws state that nothing of an unsightly or unsanitary nature may be dumped on the banks of or in the waters of the state. The officers issued misdemeanor summonses to two individuals for the incident.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Grand Champion Steer shatters all Sale of Champions records

I have been attending the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions for more than 20 years and auctioneer Johnny Regula has said it every year. He wants $100,000 for the Grand Champion Steer. Going into Sunday, Aug. 7, the record sale for the Grand Champion Steer at the Ohio State Fair was $85,000 from 2011. Every year Regula has said it, and every year he has come up short. The 2022 Sale, though, was different.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Marshall School#Columbus Academy#Highschoolsports#Watkins Memorial 10#Newark Catholic 317#Worthington#Eastmoor Academy#Marion Franklin#Central Crossing#Dublin Scioto#Olentangy Liberty
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County

In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Fast Casual

Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio

Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
wosu.org

Charities laud Columbia Gas in $212 million rate hike case

Central Ohio’s LifeCare Alliance is a lifeline for tens of thousands of seniors and medically challenged residents. The Columbus-based charity delivers meals and healthcare to people who need help staying in their homes due to age or other issues. Those people are especially vulnerable to inflation and high energy prices.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon City Council considers Martinsburg Road annexation request

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council gave a first reading Monday night to a petition to annex 0.562 acres on Martinsburg Road into the city. Attorney Zachary DeMarco of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston petitioned the Knox County commissioners on June 21 on behalf of Philip and Renee Greene, who own the house at 8712 Martinsburg Road. The Greenes are requesting an Expedited Type 2 Petition.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy