Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Aug. 4 - Aug. 6
Saturday, Aug. 6
Girls Tennis
Marion Harding Invitational
Marion Harding 18, Upper Sandusky 7, London 6, Sandusky 4
Friday, Aug. 5
Girls Tennis
Licking County Invitational
Granville 14, Newark 12, Watkins Memorial 10, Zanesville 0
Thursday Aug. 4
Boys Golf
Pickerington Central Invitational
At Turnberry – Pickerington Central 316, Newark Catholic 317, Hilliard Davidson 317, St. Charles 318, Big Walnut 321, Worthington Christian 322, Pickerington North 323, Granville 324, Gahanna 325, Dover 325 , Heath 327, Bexley 338, Reynoldsburg 343, Hartley 347, Westerville South 349, Lancaster 351, Teays Valley 353, Hilliard Darby 368, Westerville North 373, Canal Winchester 376. Top individuals – Widener (PC) 74, Belcher (PC) 75, Baum (Heath) 75, Agriesti (BEX) 75, Terek (HDV) 75
HS FOOTBALL
All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday, Aug. 18
Area nonleague
West at Linden; St. Charles at Northland; Grandview at Centennial
Friday, Aug. 19
Area nonleague
Watterson at Whetstone; Beechcroft at Thomas Worthington; Mifflin at KIPP; Walnut Ridge at Hilliard Davidson; Briggs at Westland; Day. Chaminade Julienne at Eastmoor Academy; Marion-Franklin at Central Crossing; DeSales at Tri-Valley; Hartley at Big Walnut; Upper Arlington at Reynoldsburg; Hilliard Bradley at Olentangy Berlin; Grove City at Dublin Scioto; Olentangy Liberty at Pickerington Central; Olentangy at Westerville South; Canal Winchester at Groveport; Westerville North at Westerville Central; Marysville at New Albany; Lancaster at Pickerington North; Hamilton Township at Franklin Heights; Worthington Kilbourne at Watkins Memorial; Toledo St. John's at Dublin Coffman; Perrysburg at Dublin Jerome; Mason at Gahanna; Delaware at Buckeye Valley; Hilliard Darby at Olentangy Orange; Zanesville at Newark; Granville at Whitehall; Washington C.H. at Bexley; Hunting Valley University at Columbus Academy; Harvest Prep at Bloom-Carroll; Liberty Union at Heath; Amanda-Clearcreek at Jonathan Alder; New Lexington at Fairfield Union; Chillicothe at Teays Valley; Logan Elm at Zane Trace; Circleville at Huntington; Dawson-Bryant at Berne Union; Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Fisher Catholic; Miami Valley Christian at Grove City Christian; Danville at Worthington Christian; Millersport at Beallsville; West Muskingum at Lakewood; Sheridan at Licking Valley; Johnstown at Licking Heights; East Knox at Northridge; Centerburg at Utica; Madison Plains at Westfall; Urbana at West Jefferson; Fredericktown at Highland; Pleasant at North Union; Elgin at Northmor; Fairbanks at Cardington; London at St. Marys Memorial; Upper Sandusky at River Valley; Columbus Crusaders at Union Local; Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
Saturday, Aug. 20
Area nonleague
East at Africentric; Day. Thurgood Marshall at Independence; Ready at Newark Catholic; Franklin Furnace Green at Fairfield Christian
