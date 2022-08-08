ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

WSB Radio

Uvalde residents confront school board over response to shooting

(UVALDE, Texas) — The frustrations of a community still reeling from a mass shooting were on full display Monday night as a procession of Uvalde residents confronted school district leaders over their response to the massacre that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Trustees of the...
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde schools launch optional virtual academy

The Uvalde school district will offer an all-grades virtual academy for families that are not ready to return to a campus when school starts on Sept. 6. Superintendent Hal Harrell discussed the option at a community dialogue session on Monday night. The virtual academy option will be open to all students who are enrolled in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, have reasonable access to a district campus, and have fewer than 10 absences last year.
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Texas Education
KSAT 12

South Texas continues to show love, support for Uvalde community

UVALDE – In exactly one month from Saturday, Aug. 6, the children of Uvalde will be heading back to school. Some families are still feeling hesitant after the last school year ended in tragedy. Several groups held an event in Uvalde to help the community feel more ready for...
UVALDE, TX
The New York Times

The Excruciating Echo of Grief in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — In a cemetery on the edge of Uvalde, a cluster of fresh graves had been carved from the parched, rocky earth. The dead were claiming new ground: No sod had been laid. No trees had taken root to shield against an unrelenting South Texas sun.
UVALDE, TX
NewsBreak
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Houston Astros to host Uvalde Strong fundraiser at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will welcome the community of Uvalde to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day this Sunday. The Astros will be giving away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team is bussing in 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.
HOUSTON, TX

