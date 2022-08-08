Read full article on original website
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
The Uvalde school year is set to start soon and parents want to see more done before then
SAN ANTONIO — Emotions were running high at a special Uvalde school board meeting Monday night. Officials showed their safety and security plans to the public and it left parents asking how they can trust they’ll be utilized after what happened on May 24. They continue to call...
Uvalde residents confront school board over response to shooting
(UVALDE, Texas) — The frustrations of a community still reeling from a mass shooting were on full display Monday night as a procession of Uvalde residents confronted school district leaders over their response to the massacre that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Trustees of the...
Parents, community members demand more safety measures from Uvalde CISD during hours-long board meeting
UVALDE, Texas – A special school board meeting held by Uvalde CISD on Monday had an open forum for community members to speak freely and ask questions to board members. Parents, community members weigh in, call for accountability. Much of the discussion during the hours-long board meeting centered around...
Uvalde schools launch optional virtual academy
The Uvalde school district will offer an all-grades virtual academy for families that are not ready to return to a campus when school starts on Sept. 6. Superintendent Hal Harrell discussed the option at a community dialogue session on Monday night. The virtual academy option will be open to all students who are enrolled in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, have reasonable access to a district campus, and have fewer than 10 absences last year.
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
South Texas continues to show love, support for Uvalde community
UVALDE – In exactly one month from Saturday, Aug. 6, the children of Uvalde will be heading back to school. Some families are still feeling hesitant after the last school year ended in tragedy. Several groups held an event in Uvalde to help the community feel more ready for...
Handcrafted benches made for the 21 victims of Uvalde school shooting
Sean Peacock is the owner of JassGraphix in Georgia. He discusses how he has been deeply impacted after making special benches in honor of the Uvalde school shooting victims.
Uvalde Police Department announces it's hiring officers
The department announced the openings on social media Monday, detailing the salary and promising incentives and other benefits.
Uvalde school district looking for interim police chief as Pete Arredondo awaits termination hearing, report says
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is searching for an interim police chief as Chief Pete Arredondo is on unpaid leave while he awaits a termination hearing, school board President Luis Fernandez said, according to the local online newspaper Uvalde Hesperian. Fernandez provided the update at a Rotary Club meeting...
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
The Excruciating Echo of Grief in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas — In a cemetery on the edge of Uvalde, a cluster of fresh graves had been carved from the parched, rocky earth. The dead were claiming new ground: No sod had been laid. No trees had taken root to shield against an unrelenting South Texas sun.
Uvalde County Commissioners approve buying new tactical shields for sheriff's office
SAN ANTONIO - The Uvalde County Commissioners approved buying several new tactical shields for the sheriff's office. The commissioners approved spending nearly $55,000 to buy eight shields from Galls, a company that specializes in law enforcement equipment. The Uvalde County sheriff says they only have one shield. During Monday's meeting,...
Chief Border Patrol Agent, Governor, Congressman weigh in on criminal elements of border crisis
EAGLE PASS, Texas – “The only ones that benefit from a lack of border security are the criminals and the smugglers,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol Jason Owens said. At a recent press conference in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens spoke...
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
Houston Astros to host Uvalde Strong fundraiser at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will welcome the community of Uvalde to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day this Sunday. The Astros will be giving away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team is bussing in 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.
