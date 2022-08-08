Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Related
WZZM 13
East Grand Rapids begins new era with head coach Josh Shattuck
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new era of football has begun at East Grand Rapids High School. Josh Shattuck is taking over the reigns as the head coach of the Pioneer football program. Shattuck comes to East Grand Rapids after spending the last five years as a head...
WZZM 13
Western Michigan football partners with Beautiful Lives Project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan football team is working hard during fall camp ahead of the 2022 college football season, but on Monday the Broncos had their most important practice to date. The team welcomed 40 kids and adults with disabilities to join them at the indoor Seeyle...
MLive.com
Air raid: 20 quarterbacks to watch in Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Toe meets leather for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season in just 16 days, and while the sweat-soaked two-a-days leading up to kickoff are tough, the pressure really ramps up under the Friday night lights. Having a veteran quarterback to command the huddle is a big benefit on the...
Big names flock to Berlin Raceway
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have arrived in West Michigan to race in the 12th annual Battle at Berlin on Wednesday night at Berlin Raceway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WZZM 13
Mona Shores football team more motivated than ever for 2022
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Mona Shores Sailors have seen plenty of success on the football field, especially over the last few seasons. The Sailors won the Division 2 state championship in 2019 and 2020, while also playing in the state title game in 2018. However, last year, did...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?
August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
boatlyfe.com
Great Lakes Surf Fest Returns to Muskegon
The Great Lakes Surf Festival is back for its fourth annual year. Head out this Saturday, August 13 from 12:30 to 6pm to Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, Michigan, and and have fun surfing and paddleboarding, practice yoga on the beach, and enjoy music, food and fun with fellow water lovers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime Davenport trustee dies at 86
Wilbur Lettinga served on Davenport University's Board of Trustees for more than 40 years. He was 86 years old.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passes away at 81
Yet another great one has left us. Former Muskegon Big Red and Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from complications from a fall and other health issues. The former basketball star at Weber State University, and...
westernherald.com
"Vintage in the Zoo" is at the heart of the revival of vintage
Residents of Kalamazoo and its surrounding areas have most likely already heard of the colossal buy, sell and trade event of vintage novelties known as “Vintage in the Zoo.” Vendors from all over Michigan and its neighboring states make the trek to the gathering to ensure their items are featured in the marketplace which includes hundreds of sellers and customers.
swmichigandining.com
Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)
Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
matadornetwork.com
8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In
With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
More rain this afternoon, with far southern Michigan getting heaviest amounts
There will be more areas of rain developing this afternoon. For most of us the bulk of the rain is over. For far southern Lower Michigan there could still be an inch or more of rain. Here is the always updated radar so you can track the showers and thundershowers...
Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?
As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
Fox17
Blue Man Group to perform in Grand Rapids Sept. 27–28
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Man Group is coming back to Grand Rapids this fall!. The musical group is scheduled to perform at DeVos Performance Hall Sept. 27–28. Patrons can look forward to music, comedy and art, all conveyed through non-verbal communication and custom instruments. Tickets go...
Comments / 0