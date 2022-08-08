ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WZZM 13

Western Michigan football partners with Beautiful Lives Project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan football team is working hard during fall camp ahead of the 2022 college football season, but on Monday the Broncos had their most important practice to date. The team welcomed 40 kids and adults with disabilities to join them at the indoor Seeyle...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grandville, MI
Cedar Springs, MI
Sports
Grandville, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Cedar Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
South Carolina State
WZZM 13

Mona Shores football team more motivated than ever for 2022

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Mona Shores Sailors have seen plenty of success on the football field, especially over the last few seasons. The Sailors won the Division 2 state championship in 2019 and 2020, while also playing in the state title game in 2018. However, last year, did...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Espn#The Cornhole Champions#Grandville High School#Cedar Springs High School#Cornhole Usa Juniors#Michigan Cornhole
1049 The Edge

Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?

August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con

NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
NOVI, MI
boatlyfe.com

Great Lakes Surf Fest Returns to Muskegon

The Great Lakes Surf Festival is back for its fourth annual year. Head out this Saturday, August 13 from 12:30 to 6pm to Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, Michigan, and and have fun surfing and paddleboarding, practice yoga on the beach, and enjoy music, food and fun with fellow water lovers.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passes away at 81

Yet another great one has left us. Former Muskegon Big Red and Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from complications from a fall and other health issues. The former basketball star at Weber State University, and...
MUSKEGON, MI
westernherald.com

"Vintage in the Zoo" is at the heart of the revival of vintage

Residents of Kalamazoo and its surrounding areas have most likely already heard of the colossal buy, sell and trade event of vintage novelties known as “Vintage in the Zoo.” Vendors from all over Michigan and its neighboring states make the trek to the gathering to ensure their items are featured in the marketplace which includes hundreds of sellers and customers.
swmichigandining.com

Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)

Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
matadornetwork.com

8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In

With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?

As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Blue Man Group to perform in Grand Rapids Sept. 27–28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Man Group is coming back to Grand Rapids this fall!. The musical group is scheduled to perform at DeVos Performance Hall Sept. 27–28. Patrons can look forward to music, comedy and art, all conveyed through non-verbal communication and custom instruments. Tickets go...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy